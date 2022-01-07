Twelve days after the slaughter, two men are shot in Sapiranga

Two people were shot at around 6 pm this Thursday, 6, in the Sapiranga neighborhood. The victims are two men, 47 and 35 years old. They were shot at a commercial establishment. The information is from the Public Security and Social Defense Secretariat (SSPDS).

Teams from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) attended the site and referred the victims to a hospital unit. Information on the health status of the two was not released. No suspect in the crime has been arrested so far. The 26th Police District investigates the case. There is still no information on what motivated the crime.

The attempted double murder comes 12 days after the massacre that left five people dead in Sapiranga. The massacre was motivated by a dissidence within the Comando Vermelho (CV) faction, according to a police investigation. The perpetrators of the crime belong to a group called “Neutral” or “Mass” and intended to establish territorial control of the area.

In the crime were killed: Ederlan Fausto, 15 years old; Mateus Ribeiro dos Santos, age undisclosed; André Alexandre Rodrigues, 27 years old; Israel da Silva Andrade, 24 years old; and 25-year-old John Lennon Netherlands. The SSPDS even reported that a woman had been killed in the action, but the information was corrected.

So far, 13 people have been captured on suspicion of participating in the slaughter. There are four teenagers and nine adults: João Ricardo Sousa da Silva, 34 years old; Raí César Silva Araújo, 28 years old; Alessandro Vieira da Silva, 21 years old; Antônio Gabriel Sousa da Silva, 23 years old; Charles Dantas Oliveira, 23 years old; Gabriel Sousa Freitas, 23 years old; Mateus Acelino da Silva, 22 years old; Mateus Aguiar de Sousa, 24 years old; and Thiago Farias de Lima, 28 years old.

Raí and João Ricardo are appointed as masterminds of the action. Other suspects have already been identified and are being sought by state security forces.

The SSPDS reinforces that the population can contribute to investigations by passing on information to help police work. “Complaints can be made to number 181, the Disque-Denúncia Hotline of the Public Security and Social Defense Secretariat (SSPDS), or to (85) 3101-0181, which is the WhatsApp number, where complaints can be made via message, audio, video and photograph. Complaints can also be forwarded to the telephone (85) 3101-3531, of the 26th DP. Secrecy and anonymity are guaranteed.”

