Uber Eats will end operations in restaurants in Brazil as of March

(Photo: Robert Anasch/Unsplash)

Uber announced, this Thursday (6), the closing of Uber Eats activities in Brazil and will focus on two main fronts in the delivery segment: Cornershop by Uber, an app that delivers purchases from supermarkets, wholesalers and stores specialized; and Uber Flash, for package delivery.

The food delivery service, which competes with iFood and Rappi, will continue to be available until March 7th. The company pointed out that the Uber Eats app is still working.

“After this date, users will be able to use the same Uber Eats app to take advantage of supermarkets and wholesalers in Brazil, as well as decor items, stationery, beverages and pet products, among others,” the company said in a statement.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

According to Uber, Cornershop has been standing out within the portfolio, and is already available in more than 100 cities across Brazil. In 2021, the number of orders nearly tripled.

In addition, the company explained that it will expand Uber Direct, a corporate product that allows stores to deliver same-day deliveries to their customers.

This modality grew about 15 times in the number of trips over the last 12 months, driven by the demand of big brands that subscribed to the service.

Today, the company has more than 1 million partner drivers who generate income by making trips and deliveries through the platform, and the volume of trips in Brazil is already greater than that registered in the period before the pandemic. The company did not reveal the numbers.

Finally, via a statement, the company explained that it will also expand products to other means of transport, such as motorcycles and taxis.

Meet the future stock market giants and accelerate your financial freedom on a free course: watch!