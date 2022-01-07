UK Records First Human Avian Flu Infection

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago

Credit: Archive / Brazil Agency

The H5N1 strain of avian flu, in addition to being very lethal, is one of the few that infects human beings (Credit: Arquivo/Agência Brasil)

Amid a wave of avian flu in Asia and Europe, England registered the first case of human infection of the H5N1 strain. The infection occurred in the southwest of the country, where there is a large outbreak of the disease in animals.

According to the UK Health Safety Agency, “patient zero” contracted the virus due to close and regular contact with large numbers of infected birds. It is the first human case of H5N1 in the UK.

+ New avian flu has increased risk of contagion in humans, says director of animal health organization
+ Flurona: What Symptoms When Flu and Covid Viruses Attack Together

According to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), 15 countries reported outbreaks of bird flu in the last three months of 2021. Italy was the worst hit country, with 285 outbreaks and almost 4 million birds slaughtered.

The problem is that H5N1 is one of the few strains of avian flu that infect humans and is absolutely lethal: it has killed half of the 850 people who have already contracted the disease, which has been around since the 1990s.

According to British authorities, the English patient is in good health and is in isolation. All of its birds were euthanized and there is no evidence that the virus has infected others.

The current outbreak is the biggest avian flu crisis recorded in the UK – authorities are considering, according to a report in the Daily Mail, killing more than half a million birds to control the virus.

