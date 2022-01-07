UNA-SUS/UFG launches course on repositories and electronic health record – News

Transmitting all health information quickly and safely, both in the SUS and in the complementary network requires joint efforts by all health professionals, information technology professionals and managers.

Faced with this need, the Federal University of Goiás (UFG), an institution that is part of the UNA-SUS Network (UNA-SUS/UFG), launched the newest course in Health Electronic Record Repositories and Systems. online is free, completely free and starts right away.

Enrollments can be made until November 28, 2022, through the link.

The course aims to optimize the work of health professionals, allowing access to patient information from anywhere in the country, as well as documentation of care provided.

For this, it provides important concepts and applications of different registration and information systems for SUS professionals and managers so that they can play their role in this complex chain of transmission of health information.

The idea is that, at the end of the course, professionals understand the purpose of the electronic record and know how to distinguish the main concepts about repositories, electronic medical records, electronic records, as well as clinical documents from the health record.

To learn about this and other UNA-SUS courses, access: https://www.unasus.gov.br/cursos/.