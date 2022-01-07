Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection: see dubbed trailer

PlayStation Brasil released a trailer dubbed in PT-BR of Uncharted: Legado dos Ladrões collection. Not only will players enjoy the familiar voices of the characters, they’ll also see the improved visuals of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Unchated: The Lost Legacy on PlayStation 5.

The video highlights the graphic improvements in scenery, 3D audio and DualSense technologies (adaptive triggers and tactile response). All this in the midst of the action characteristic of both games, stunning environments and treasure hunts.

The titles will also feature extremely fast loadings thanks to the PS5’s SSD and support for up to 120 FPS — 120Hz TV/monitor and HDMI 2.1 required.

Uncharted: Legacy Collection of Thieves will be released on January 28, 2022 on PlayStation 5. The PC version will arrive sometime this year. Players who own the PS4 games will not be able to upgrade to the new versions for free, the upgrade will cost $10.

On PS5, the collection will weigh nearly 90GB without the day one patch, with preload available a week before release: the 21st.

Uncharted Physical Media Pre-order: Legacy of Thieves Collection Now Available

