Understand what happened to Maiara’s plane, from the duo with Maraisa – Lifestyle

This week, a plane with the singer Maiara had to make an emergency landing in Santa Catarina. This is another episode of a country singer facing problems with flying. In her case, luckily no one died or was injured. FLIPPING! tells everything that happened. flip

She left, last Tuesday night (4), from Navegantes, on the coast of Santa Catarina, to Congonhas airport (photo), in the capital of São Paulo. flip

However, the plane hit a bird and had to make an emergency landing in Florianópolis, in the capital of Santa Catarina. flip

The flight was commercial, that is, the plane did not belong to the singer, and belongs to the LATAM company, which highlighted, in an official note, that the landing was uneventful and was more preventive. Passengers were reassigned to other flights. flip

According to the flight monitoring website flip

flip flip

THE flip

In a simpler way and, of course, more focused on the singer, Maiara’s advisors also issued an official note, which highlighted that: flip

flip flip

Maiara spoke for the first time about the situation on the morning of last Thursday (6), when she highlighted. flip

flip flip

As mentioned, Maiara is paired with her twin sister Maraisa. Together, they are very successful and are always on TV, radio, youtube and the like. flip

After the incident, the duo played a show in Barretos, in the early hours of last Wednesday (5). They raised around R$ 800 thousand, which were donated to a philanthropic hospital in the city, which treats people with cancer. flip

Initially, the benefit concert was performed by Marília Mendonça, who died, curiously, in a plane accident, on November 5th. flip

flip flip

The three were very good friends. On the eve of Marília’s death, they released the CD flip

In 2020, they had already launched the flip

Between December and January, the twin sisters played several shows in Santa Catarina. Maraisa preferred discretion, but Maiara posted some photos enjoying the state. They turned 34 on the last day of 2021. flip

Maiara currently lives in Goiânia, as does her sister, but she is from Mato Grosso. She has a degree in music, but has also done some law periods. flip