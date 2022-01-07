Unimed Porto Alegre invests in expansion and plans to open new units in 2022 — Health Sector

With the growth of 65 thousand new lives in 2021 and holding 44.5% of the market in Rio Grande do Sul, Unimed Porto Alegre will continue investing in 2022 to continue the expansion in a sustainable manner. To the Health Sector portal, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Unimed, Flávio da Costa Vieira, analyzes the achievements in 2021 of the largest operator in the state in terms of number of beneficiaries (688 thousand), and fourth largest in the Unimed System. He highlights that in 2022 new units will be inaugurated and announces that Laçador Participações – a holding managed by the company – plans new acquisitions soon (in 2019, for example, the operator of health plans acquired Sulmed and announced the participation in the technology company Unio, THE investment was R$30 million). Veira is the 10th interviewee in the Special Series of the portal Setor Saúde, with executives from healthcare operators and hospitals in Rio Grande do Sul (learn more at the end of the article).

The executive analyzes the year 2021, presents the main investments planned for 2022, discusses the scenario of mergers and acquisitions and how Unimed Porto Alegre intends to remain competitive. The president also talks about the legacies that the pandemic leaves: “I believe that cooperativism has never been seen as alive as it is today. ” At the end of the interview, he addresses that primary care should be the focus of attention of governments and health organizations, both in public and supplementary health.

Check out the full interview.

2021: Telemedicine, increased customer base, recognitions

Vieira believes that with the advance of vaccination, it is possible to visualize a more optimistic scenario. He says that the consolidation of telemedicine was very important for the operator in 2021. He also celebrates the projected increase of 36 thousand lives in the customer base. “Despite the sanitary and economic crisis that still plagues Brazil, we can already see a more optimistic scenario due to the advance of vaccination and with life gradually resuming, following all the necessary precautions for its flow. With a focus on taking care of people and offering the best solutions in health and service to our beneficiaries, Unimed Porto Alegre reinforced its attitude of strengthening the cooperative as one of the most qualified health plan operators in the country, according to ANS. We consolidated telemedicine, which in the first year had a result of 116,910 virtual consultations, with 1,090 doctors connected in more than 50 specialties. We reinforced the Social and Environmental Responsibility initiatives, as it recognizes its impact on society and its duty to take action to minimize the impacts of the pandemic on the vulnerable public. Our expectation is to close the year with more than 36 thousand new lives in the portfolio, which means a projection of a growth of 2.9% in the client portfolio. Unimed Porto Alegre has 688 thousand beneficiaries, with the satisfaction index, according to a recent survey carried out in accordance with the technical guidance of the ANS, of 94.6%, which gives us the best satisfaction indicator among the 10 largest service providers. health in Brazil.”