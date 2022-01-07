United States record daily record of admissions of children and adolescents by Covid-19

According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, 951 young people were hospitalized on Wednesday, 5; previous record was 400 hospitalized in one day

EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT Increased hospitalizations coincide with students returning to school and happen amid advances in the Ômicron variant



You United States recorded daily record of admissions in children and teenagers per Covid-19 on Wednesday, 6. According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, released on Thursday, 951 minors were hospitalized in the period. Previously, the highest number was in the summer of 2021, during the peak of the Delta variant, when nearly 400 minors were admitted on the same day. Currently, more than 3,100 young people are hospitalized by Covid-19 in the country. The increase in hospitalizations coincides with the return of students to school and takes place amid advances in Ômicron variant. To try to increase protection for young people, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the North American regulatory agency, approved on Monday the application of a booster dose of the vaccine. to do in adolescents aged 12 to 15 years. A day later, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recommended that the third dose of the immunization be given to people aged 12 to 17 years.

The assessment is that about 5 million adolescents aged 12 to 15 years are eligible for the booster dose. As of December 29, 6.5 million young people aged 5 to 11 had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, which represents just 23% of the target audience. Among young people aged 12 to 17, the number of vaccinated was 15.6 million, 62% of the total, but 9.5 million young people in this age group did not receive any doses.

*With EFE