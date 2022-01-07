Unlike what Bolsonaro said, Ivete Sangalo has no projects in the Rouanet Law

posted on 06/01/2022 19:02 / updated on 06/01/2022 19:08



After being discharged last Wednesday (5/1), Jair Bolsonaro (PL) organized a press conference to talk about his state of health and some events at the end of the year. On the occasion, the president criticized the attitude of Ivete Sangalo at a concert in which she encouraged fans to sing lines against the president.

“We are dealing with the Rouanet Law. We want the Rouanet Law to serve that artist who is starting a career and not for bigwigs or bigwigs like dear Ivete Sangalo”, he began. “She’s upset, José de Abreu is upset, because that ‘fat tit’ of theirs of getting up to R$ 10 million a year from the Rouanet Law and defending the duty president is over. I don’t want her to defend me, I want her to speak the truth about me”, he added.

However, the information given by him is not valid. According to public domain data available on the VerSalic tool, there is no active proposal by the artist.

The only projects listed that involve Ivete are from A Benefit Event by the Youth Orchestra of Bahia in partnership with the singer, which was approved and asked for: R$ 1,594,850.00 and another idea filed away. The projects are from 2016 and 2017 respectively, but no amount was raised.