UPAs in Campo Grande have an increase in patients with flu-like symptoms – Capital

Public health, which offers free covid testing, registered an increase in suspected cases of viruses

Separation of patients with symptoms of flu or covid was improvised in a UPA in the Capital. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

The public health network in Campo Grande has seen an increase in patients with flu-like symptoms, whether due to suspicion of coronavirus or influenza, in search of medical care or covid-19 tests, especially in the UPAs (Emergency Care Units).

The military advisor of the SES (State Department of Health), Colonel Marcello Fraiha, explains that the municipality is responsible for the logistics of applying tests to detect the covid virus. In 2020, a partnership with the Military Fire Department structured a drive-thru for RT-PCR tests, which was dismantled months later, due to lack of demand.

According to Sesau (Municipal Department of Public Health), the current offer of diagnoses accounts for the entire demand by the population. It is worth remembering that the testing center in a UCDB building (Dom Bosco Catholic University), in the Center, is not the only one that offers antigen tests – those that give results in about 20 minutes.

Although the folder does not identify “the need to open more places for testing”, according to a note sent this morning, employees of health posts report to the Campo Grande News who have assembled structures to prevent patients from becoming crowded inside the rooms.

Colonel Antonino’s UPA server, who chose not to be identified, explains that a tent was installed in front of the unit for vaccination against the flu, since demand has grown so much that individuals should be vaccinated outside the building.

He reports that after 10 am, the place tends to have more patients, especially with flu-like symptoms. In addition, chairs were placed outside, so that the flow inside is not so great. The report found that there are many patients outside.

Tents being set up outside a health unit in Bairro Coronel Antonino to receive patients. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

Flu surge – The mother of a seven-year-old child, Gina Cáceres dos Santos, reports that she took her son to another UPA a week ago, but that he continued with severe flu-like symptoms. “They gave medication and asked the child to go home, but it didn’t work. He has a sore throat and low saturation, his father is following him, who is receiving medication in his vein.”

I worried about bringing him to the UPA. We’re having an outbreak of the flu, he got it from his father. The company he works for had an outbreak and he could have caught it from there. We didn’t travel during this period, I don’t think it’s appropriate to travel even by car at all.”

The UPA in Vila Almeida is in a better situation, with fewer patients inside the unit. Many children have had flu-like symptoms, and few elderly.

It is worth remembering that influenza vaccines are allowed for children over six months of age, but covid immunizations have not yet been released by the federal government for children under 12 years of age.

At age seven, Gina’s son had severe flu-like symptoms. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) has already allowed the use of Pfizer doses for the group from five to 11 years old and the controversial public consultation prepared by the Ministry of Health indicated that the population wants children to be immunized against the coronavirus, without the need for medical prescription.

At the UPA in Leblon, cashier Caroline Brandão, 29, went with her brother to see a consultation, as she feels pain in her body and throat, as well as malaise, shortness of breath and fatigue. “The service was faster than I expected, in two hours, I had already been seen. The doctor gave me medication and asked to do a covid test.”

Caroline says that the doctor who attended her and her family report that many patients have caught the flu and covided at the same time. At her house, she and her two brothers are sick. It is noteworthy that the SES reported yesterday that at least six people in the state had “flurone”, the name given to coinfection with influenza and coronavirus.

The younger brother, Diogo Mendonça, 22, was in a worse state, and they believe that the fact that they work in direct contact with the public has infected them. “He works directly with the public. I felt bad since Monday and waited to come to the UPA. It’s full inside, but we were hoping for a longer time. We don’t think we take it to family end-of-the-year parties.”

Patients await care inside an UPA. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

Survey made by Campo Grande News based on data published today by SES indicates that the rate of positive tests compared to the total number of cases reported in the first days of January 2022 is approximately 10.3% in Campo Grande.

Last month, the index was around 4.6% of positive exams, a number lower than that verified in November, 6.7%.

Although the current indicator is the highest in recent months, the same rate in 2021 reached more than 40% in May 2021 – that is, almost half of the tests carried out in the city were positive, in what is considered the worst moment of the pandemic.

However, the index verified in Campo Grande is more significant than the state average, which currently stands at 8%. In other words, patients with suspected covid in the Capital are more likely to be infected, in fact.

under-notification – In broadcast this morning, Assistant Secretary of Health, Crhistinne Maymone, stressed that the covid-19 pandemic has not ended and that now, the scenario has an additional factor, the increase in cases of influenza, an unusual period of the disease , which is during the winter.

According to her, the data blackout after the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health’s systems has compromised epidemiological information and showed a reality different from what could actually be happening.

We do not yet have a prediction of when this data will return to normal. The Ministry tells us it is working on it, but we still don’t have the accuracy and precision of the information systems going on. It’s important that we bring you what we have today that we can consolidate.”

At least four deaths from covid-19 occurred in Mato Grosso do Sul during 2022, in addition to two deaths from influenza. The data was consolidated in the first five days of the year and can receive updates.

Maymone also reinforced the need for the use of adequate masks, hand hygiene and adherence to vaccines, which prevent both diseases. Flu and covid immunizers are offered free of charge at the SUS (Unified Health System), which also performs the tests. “We have the viral circulation of these two viruses and another series of viruses that have affected and caused people to go to the health unit.”

“Our statement comes to alert the population about self-care. We observe in the world, in Brazil and in the State, many people with respiratory symptoms, such as a runny nose, fever, sore throat, people who traveled, fraternized or met with other people, it is very important that they look for health facilities and test themselves.”

Colonel Antonino’s UPA has some patients outside this morning. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

Vaccination – In Campo Grande, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign against influenza, 313 thousand doses were applied, of which 197,000 were in the priority public, which signals “insignificant adherence by the general population”.

“Another factor that shows the low adherence to vaccination is the coverage rate, where only the public of children aged six months to six years old reached the target of 90% stipulated by the Ministry of Health. In previous years, it was possible to verify three other groups that also surpassed this margin, being them elderly, health and education workers, and, in the year 2021, none of these groups reached the goal.”

According to Sesau, there are vaccines available in all 72 health units in the Capital and each location has opening hours of vaccine rooms, usually between 7:30 and 11:00 and from 13:00 to 16:45, and the doses can be applied at all ages, from six months.

It is worth remembering that whoever presents respiratory symptoms must wait for the end of the signs to be immunized. According to Sesau, there are about 28 thousand doses of the flu vaccine in stock.

Since January 19, when the application of vaccines against covid began, approximately 1.5 million doses have been applied – in practice, approximately seven out of 10 Campo Grandes have a complete first vaccination cycle, with two doses or a single vaccine

The report questioned the SES about the updated stock of vaccines against influenza in the state, but the folder says that the information given by municipalities in Mato Grosso do Sul is that there are more than 193 thousand anti-influenza doses, in addition to 29 thousand immunizing agents in the secretariat, same quantity of previous weeks.

The folder states that the responsibility for the immunization campaigns rests with each city hall. “The immunizing agents are available to the municipalities, which can remove them on demand. The SES recommends that the population that has not yet received the dose of the vaccine against influenza, get vaccinated”.

Flu-like symptoms have been reported most frequently in early January. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

Structure – The city hall, through Sesau, informed that more professionals have been made available in the UPAs, in addition to the implementation of support offices. “The measure was taken in view of the increase in demand in urgent and emergency units registered in recent weeks, mostly cases of flu-like illnesses”, says the folder.

The first installed outside the UPA of the University, on Tuesday (4), to care for patients with respiratory symptoms, in order to avoid contact of these patients with others.

The expectation of the municipal Executive is to expand the service to the 10 urgent and emergency units in the city, between UPAs and CRSs (Regional Health Centers), according to the needs of each location.

Last week, the contract of 90 doctors was renewed and 40 new ones reinforce the service. The city hall guarantees that the drug purchase and replacement processes are also streamlined.

According to Sesau, in December of last year, these units started to register a significant increase in attendances – units, which made an average of 80 consultations per day and surpassed the mark of 420 attendances.

The high demand has also resulted in an increase in waiting time, considering the risk classification of each patient.

The department also reiterates the guidance for the population to continue adopting the so-called non-pharmacological measures, such as using a mask, proper hand hygiene and avoiding crowding.

In case of prevalence or worsening of symptoms such as headache, shortness of breath, chills, excessive tiredness, nausea and vomiting, it is necessary to seek immediate medical attention.