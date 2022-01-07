URGENT: Camaquã once again surpasses 100 active cases of Covid-19

This Thursday, January 6, the city of Camaquã had 29 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. In just one week, the city went from 5 to 104 active cases of the disease.

New patients are between 10 and 64 years of age. With the new cases, Camaquã has 8,191 confirmed cases and 7,929 recovered patients.

The largest number of patients with active disease was 325 in March 2021. See full bulletin.

Currently, there are 108 patients with symptoms of the disease being monitored.

Regarding hospitalized patients, the city has three beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Nossa Senhora Aparecida and none in clinical beds.

There were 158 deaths related to the disease to date, according to the State Government.

Altered vaccination

The Camaquã City Hall announced new changes to the opening hours at the Viégas Immunization Center.

From now on, there will be no extended hours and no vaccinations on Saturdays.

The reason for the change is the low demand for assistance at these times.

The opening hours at the Viégas Immunization Center are only from Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm and from 12:30 am to 4:30 pm.

The service continues to be carried out following the vaccination schedule (first, second and booster dose).

The booster dose continues to be applied to those who received the second dose at least four months after the vaccination schedule.

Citizens seeking the second dose of CoronaVac/Butantan will receive only four weeks after the first dose.

AstraZeneca/Fiocrus and Pfizer are applied eight weeks after receiving the first dose. The booster dose is given four months after the date of application of the second dose.

new protocols

This Thursday, January 6, Camaquã City Hall, through the Municipal Health Department, released new actions to combat Covid-19. Starting next week, the Secretariat will have a new schedule for vaccination and testing against Covid-19 that will work in various parts of the city.

Services at the Viégas Immunization Center follow the normal time for vaccination against Covid-19, from Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm and from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The flu vaccine will also be made available for those who have not yet had it.

From January 10th, the schedule for vaccination and testing for Covid-19 will cover the health units in the municipality, with one day for each unit.

It will be available for any dose that the population needs, in addition to the flu vaccine.

Remember that people who are experiencing any respiratory symptoms first need to rule out Covid-19 or flu to get the vaccine.

The time for vaccination at the stations will be from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, according to the schedule below:

– 11/1 – Tuesday – Carvalho Bastos

– 12/1 – Wednesday – Posto 3 Bairros

– 13/1 – Thursday – São Carlos (Posto Molon)

– 14/1 – Friday – Dona Tereza

– 17/1 – Monday – Telmo Marder Post (Center)

– 18/1 – Tuesday – Center

– 20/1 – Thursday – Santa Marta

– 21/1 – Friday – Getúlio Vargas

– 1/24 – Monday – Cohab

