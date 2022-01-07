US beats record for children hospitalized with Covid amid the advance of omicron – 06/01/2022 – World

At least 4,000 children with Covid-19 were hospitalized in the United States this Wednesday (5), according to a survey by the American newspaper The Washington Post.

The figure represents the highest number of admissions within this group, above previous summer peaks recorded in the US between June and August 2021. At the time, the delta variant was predominant in infections; today, omicron is the main responsible for new cases of coronaviruses in the country — 95.4%, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Less than two weeks ago, at Christmas, Washington Post figures showed fewer than 2,000 children hospitalized with Covid, half the number now on record.

“It is critical that we protect our children and adolescents from Covid infection,” said Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC. The agency, also on Wednesday, gave the approval for the application of booster doses with the immunizing agent from Pfizer to everyone between 12 and 15 years of age.

Under the current rules, children over the age of five are also eligible to receive the first and second doses of the immunizer from Pfizer, but not Moderna or Janssen, used in other groups among Americans.

“Covid is overloading our hospitals and children’s hospitals. [A vacina] it’s a tool we need to use to help our children during the pandemic,” said pediatrician Katherine Poehling, a member of the CDC panel of experts that approved the booster dose.

The institution’s data show that the average number of hospitalizations for Americans aged up to 17 grew 114% in the week ending January 2, when compared to the previous week — from 313, it rose to 672.

The hospitalization rate, which had reached its last peak in mid-September, with 0.47 per 100 thousand inhabitants in this age group, reached 0.92 last Sunday (2). Since the beginning of the pandemic, approximately 80,200 people aged 17 and under have been hospitalized with Covid in the US.

Also according to figures provided by the CDC, the age group from 5 to 11 years old is the one that most started and completed the vaccination scheme in the last 14 days (21.8% and 37.1%, respectively). However, the group, which is equivalent to 8.7% of the US population, has only 2.9% of its members immunized with at least the first dose, and 2.2% with both.

The same age group accounts for 6% of Covid-19 cases reported in the US. In total, 221 children (0.03%) in this group died from the disease.

The age group from 12 to 17 years corresponds to 7.1% of all cases and 0.07% of all deaths (489 deaths). In this group (7.6% of the population), those who received the first dose of the vaccine add up to 6.6%, a proportion that is repeated among those with the complete vaccination schedule.

A report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) released last week indicates that Covid cases among children are following the same upward trend seen in the US as a whole.

In the week ending December 30, the AAP recorded more than 325,000 new infections in this group. The number represents a 64% jump from the 199,000 registered in the week of December 23 and nearly double the number of confirmed cases in the previous two weeks.

Since the start of the pandemic, according to the AAP, nearly 7.9 million children have been infected with the coronavirus. Of this total, 2.8 million (or 35.4%) of cases were registered from September 2021 until now.

Although the deterioration of Covid among children is still rare, the concern is that they may act as transmitters, often asymptomatic, to more vulnerable groups. The fear led cities like Chicago, Milwaukee, Atlanta and Detroit to suspend or postpone the resumption of classroom classes.

If the rise in hospitalizations among children is frightening, the total numbers of hospitalizations for Covid in the US are even more alarming. The Our World in Data portal counts 113,073 patients with coronaviruses in hospitals — a number that is increasingly approaching the peak of 133,000 recorded in January of last year. On November 5th, there were 40,944 hospitalized, which indicates a 176% jump in the last two months.

The US has also set consecutive records since Christmas in Covid’s moving average of cases. The index reached 574.7 thousand on Wednesday — an increase of 686% in two months.

In the same period, the average of deaths (1,222.71) grew 1.5%. While far from the peaks of January 2021, when more than 3,000 Americans died from Covid a day, the current death rate is more than five times what it was seen in July, when the death curve reached its lowest level in resulting from vaccination and control measures.