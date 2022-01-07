USA: Mother confesses to being guilty of her daughter’s death after inventing that she had a terminal illness

On Monday (3), Kelly Turner, 43 years old, confessed to being guilty of the death of her daughter Olivia Gant, 7, after inventing that the girl had a terminal illness. The woman is also responsible for the crime of fraud for having received cash donations and gifts from charities aimed at seriously ill children. The case took place in the state of Colorado, in the United States. The information is from Crescer magazine.

According to prosecutors, Olivia “was subjected to a lifetime of painful and frightening tests and surgical procedures that resulted in her death.”

The child died in August 2017 at Children’s Hospital in Colorado. The mother claimed that this was because her daughter’s intestines stopped working. However, after the body was exhumed in 2018, an autopsy found that the girl had no health problems.

But the true cause of his death has not been clarified.

That story came to light when the Denver Post discovered that the doctors caring for Olivia had notified the hospital management months before her death. For them, she was a victim of clinical abuse by her mother.

Kelly has been in pre-trial detention since 2019. Her trial is scheduled for February 9 of this year.

