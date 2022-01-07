Vaccination in children should follow Anvisa’s recommendations, says Saúde | Coronavirus

Eduardo Lopes/PMC Vaccination in children should follow Anvisa’s recommendations, says Saúde

The Ministry of Health defined last Wednesday (05) that the application of vaccines against Covid-19 in children from 5 to 11 years old must fully follow the guidelines of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The folder formalized the recommendations in a technical note, a document that will guide states and municipalities. The decision also implies that the government waives the requirement for a medical prescription to immunize this age group.

Among the main points defined by Anvisa is that the vaccination of children should take place in a different place from that of adults and that the drive thru modality is prohibited. If possible, it should be performed in an exclusive room for the application of this immunizing agent. There should also be an interval of at least 15 days between the administration of the vaccine against Covid-19, which should be prioritized, and the others on the children’s calendar. Children should also be monitored for 20 minutes at the site of vaccine application.

Altogether, there will be two doses, with eight weeks apart — the example of what occurs in Australia, Canada, Spain, the United Kingdom and Portugal. According to the package insert approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the doses should be applied within three weeks. Among the reasons for extending the interval, there is a greater immune response, greater safety and the scarcity of pediatric doses.

Immunization will be staggered, first by priorities and then by age group. Check out the list:

Children aged five to 11 years with permanent disabilities or pre-existing illnesses;

Indigenous people and quilombolas;

Children who live with people from risk groups for Covid-19, such as the elderly;

No comorbidities, in descending order of age: 10 and 11 years; eight and nine years old; six and seven years; and five years.

The technical note does not detail the dose delivery schedule. As revealed the Globe,

the ministry is expected to receive about 3.7 million doses in January, divided into three batches. It is estimated that the first flights with vaccines will arrive in the country on January 13, 20 and 27. The others will arrive during the first quarter, totaling 20 million until March. The amount is sufficient to apply the first dose in the population aged 5 to 11 years.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine in the public from 5 to 11 years old on December 16th. The composition of childhood vaccines is different from that of adults and contains a third of the dose. To distinguish them, the bottles will be orange and purple, respectively.

The infant immunizer can be stored for a longer period of time, 10 weeks, at 2°C to 8°C, than for adults, with a period of four weeks. The bottle will have 10 doses.