Vaccine may offer ‘cross-protection’ against flu outbreak

Although the Darwin variant, which is causing an outbreak of flu in Brazil, is not included in the composition of the vaccine currently available in the public health system against influenza, the immunizing agent is capable of offering “cross-protection” against it.

The statement comes from the Butantan Institute, producer of the vaccine distributed to the SUS (Unified Health System) by the Ministry of Health, which acquires the doses against the flu.

According to Butantan, “cross-protection” occurs “when the immunizing agent focuses on neutralizing one virus, but manages to neutralize another” — in this case, the darwin variant, a mutation of the H3N2, influenza subtype that is included in the composition of the current vaccine.

“The influenza strains are related, they have changes in the viral structure, in the amino acids, but there are parts of the virus that are the same”, explains Ricardo Oliveira, production director at the institute, in a note.

“Cross protection” was observed in tests in vitro — first phase of a research, carried out in a laboratory — carried out by the institute, according to the director.

The current flu vaccine protects against influenza B and two influenza A subtypes: H1N1 — the same one that caused the flu pandemic in 2009 — and H3N2 — which has structural similarities to Darwin, as the variant was derived from it. .

“The current vaccine works and protects against darwin. Even if it is not the best protection response, it will bring protection to the population”, defends Ricardo Oliveira, stressing, however, that the immunizing agent is not as effective against the new variant.

Even so, currently, the Butantan Institute is developing a new version of the flu vaccine — which includes the darwin in the composition, providing effective protection against the variant.

“In the first half of February, the start of formulations and filling is scheduled [da vacina]”, according to Ricardo Oliveira, who foresees the doses starting to be distributed from March 2022.