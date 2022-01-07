Vale (VALE3) reiterates that none of the company’s dams will be in critical condition until 2025

Vale (VALE3) reiterated this Thursday, in a statement, the forecast that none of its dams will be in critical safety conditions (emergency level 3) by 2025. The mining company currently has three dams classified as “level 3 ” in the National Mining Agency (ANM), which means a situation of “imminent or ongoing rupture”.

“Vale clarifies that the B3/B4 (Nova Lima), Forquilha III (Ouro Preto) and Superior Sul (Barão de Cocais) dams are part of the company’s Dam Decharacterization Program. There are 30 mapped structures, seven of which have already been eliminated since 2019″, informed the mining company, in a position sent to Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system.

ANM bulletin released this Thursday showed that the country had 40 dams at emergency level in December 2021. Of these structures, three are at “level 3”, with higher risk, all belonging to Vale. Another seven dams, from different companies, are at “level 2”, when an anomaly is classified as “not controlled” or “not extinguished”. The rest are on “level 1”.

Vale added that, to ensure the safety and integrity of communities, the so-called Self-Rescue Zones (ZAS) of emergency level 3 structures have been evacuated since 2019. workers, especially in these dams.

