Valinhos has a campaign for vaccination…

From 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, this Saturday, January 8, at the Epidemiological Surveillance of Valinhos, the City Hall is preparing another edition of the Vaccination Campaign against Covid-19, for the application of the 1st, 2nd or 3rd dose, without prior scheduling . Vaccination is aimed at both residents and people who work in Valinhos.

The objective, highlights the mayor Capitã Lucimara, is to provide one more option for those who need to complete the vaccination schedule or, for some reason, have not yet received at least one dose. The city of Valinhos has stood out in the region as one of the cities with the best performance among those vaccinated over 12 years of age, with almost 100% coverage with at least one dose and above 90% with two doses or a single dose. “It is even more important, at this time of the new variant, that everyone can complete the vaccination schedule and, thus, in addition to the traditional vaccination points during the week, we will also have this joint effort on Saturday to facilitate those awaiting this important action to fight the Covid,” said Mayor Captain Lucimara.

The Secretary of Health, Carina Missaglia, highlights the important work being developed by the Epidemiological Surveillance team and also emphasizes how much all health professionals have been dedicated to fighting the Pandemic. Carina also brings details about the documents required for vaccination in this joint effort. “Those who have not yet taken the 1st dose must bring proof of address in their name. If not, it can be a notarized statement. For those who work in the city, the document must be proof of employment in Valinhos. The 3rd doses will only be applied with 122 full days of the 2nd dose”, emphasizes the secretary Carina.

The vaccines available are those according to batches delivered to the city by the State and, therefore, it is not possible to choose the immunizing agent.

Vaccination weekly

The city offers several points for vaccination from Monday to Friday. See below these vaccination points, schedule, intervals of the respective immunizers according to each age group:

– UBS’s: application only of doses from Pfizer and Coronavac, according to availability, between 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm, from Monday to Friday, with the delivery of 45 tickets, as follows:

From Mondays: UBS Bom Retiro, UBS Jardim Jurema, UBS São Marcos, UBS Parque Portugal, UBS Pinheiros and UBS Vila Santana (the Janssen vaccine is available at UBS Vila Santana);

On Tuesday: UBS Paraíso, UBS Jardim Pinheiros, UBS Jardim Jurema and UBS Imperial;

From Wednesday: UBS Maracanã, UBS Macuco, UBS Imperial and UBS Portugal;

From Thursdays: UBS Maracanã, UBS São Marcos, UBS Bom Retiro, UBS Vila Itália and UBS Frutal;

From Fridays: UBS Frutal, UBS Paraíso, UBS São Bento, UBS Vila Itália and UBS Vila Santana (Janssen vaccine available at UBS Vila Santana);

– Fixed Epidemiological Surveillance Post: the post operates on Avenida Brasil nº 144 (in a building attached to the UBS in Vila Santana) with application of doses from Sinovac Butantan (Coronavac), AstraZeneca and Pfizer, according to availability, from Monday to Friday, from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm;

– CETS: located at Rua Bahia snº, Vila Santana, with application of doses from Sinovac Butantan (Coronavac), AstraZeneca and Pfizer, according to availability, from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm;

INTERVALS BETWEEN DOSES:

Janssen: from 18 years of age and with an interval of 61 days between the first vaccine and the additional dose, counted from the day following the application of the first dose, with an immunizing agent from Janssen (if any) and from Pfizer. The application is made at CETS and the Epidemiological Surveillance post;

Pfizer (Available to Members 12+)

– from 12 to 17 years old: interval of 56 days between the 1st and 2nd dose, counted from the day following the application of the 1st dose;

– adults (from 18 years old): 21 days interval between the 1st and the 2nd dose, counting from the day following the application of the 1st dose; and an interval of 122 days between the 2nd and 3rd dose (counted from the day following receipt of the 2nd dose); with applications made at CETS and UBS’s.

AstraZeneca (available for adults 18 years and over)

– adults (from 18 years of age): interval of 56 days between the 1st and the 2nd dose, counting from the day following the application of the 1st dose; and an interval of 122 days between the 2nd and 3rd dose; counted from the day after receiving the 2nd dose. Application in CETS and Epidemiological Surveillance post;

Sinovac Butantan – Coronavac (available for adults aged 18 years and over – adults (aged 18 and over): 21 days interval between the 1st and 2nd dose, counted from the day following the application of the 1st dose; 122 days between the 2nd and 3rd doses. Application at CETS and Epidemiological Surveillance post);