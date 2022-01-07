Vasco forwards hits with Bruno Nazário and Weverton, from Red Bull

Vasco is close to hitting two more reinforcements for the 2022 season: right-back Weverton, from Red Bull Bragantino, and midfielder Bruno Nazário, who was at América-MG and recently played for Botafogo.

The two will still undergo medical examinations and, if everything works out, will disembark in São Januário on loan. Weverton for the team from São Paulo, while Nazário for Hoffenheim, from Germany, which holds its rights. In both cases, Cruzmaltino will assume the salary in full. The information was first published by “O Dia” and “ESPN”, respectively, and confirmed by UOL Sport.

Weverton’s name had been kept under lock and key by the board, and he arrives at a sector that has, so far, only Léo Matos. At Nazário, he lands in a more disputed sector. In addition to Nenê, as a reference, the club hired Isaque, from Grêmio, and Vitinho, from Corinthians, who works as a midfielder and forward.

There are also young people revealed at the base, cases of MT, Juninho, Galarza and Laranjeira. Argentinian Sarrafiore plays in the sector, but is recovering from injury.

So far, officially, Vasco has announced eight reinforcements: forward Raniel, attacking midfielder Vitinho, midfielder Isaque, defensive midfielder Yuri, defenders Anderson Conceição and Luís Cangá, left-back Edimar and goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues, in addition to technician Ze Ricardo.

The squad started their pre-season last Monday at CT Moacyr Barbosa, but some players are not training because they tested positive for covid-19.