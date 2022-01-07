[Vídeo] Almost 300 people with flu symptoms are treated at the Health Complex; search for UPA also increases | 7 seconds

The report of Portal7Seconds was at the Complexo Multiprofessional de Saúde Rogério Auto Teófilo, in Bairro Baixa Grande, in Arapiraca, which in the last week of 2021 treated an average of 70 to 80 people per day with flu-like illnesses. On Monday (03) the Health Complex carried out 186 visits of this type. This Tuesday (04), the number of consultations approached 270 people. The Health Complex Manager Rogério Teófilo spoke to Portal7Seconds about the measures taken to deal with this increase in demand and also explained how the service works at the Health Complex in relation to the hours established for the shift of professionals who work at the site.

The report was also at the UPA (Emergency Service Unit) Noel Macedo, located in the Itapoã neighborhood in Arapiraca and inaugurated in December 2021 by governor Renan Filho. The UPA is also taking care of many people with flu symptoms in recent days, some of them coming from Complexo Multiprofessional Rogério Teófilo.

The Coordinator of Epidemiology of the Department of Health of Arapiraca informed that it is still not possible to associate the flu-like symptoms presented by the population of Arapiraca with the new variant of Infuenza (H3N2) because this still depends on the results of tests sent to Lacen (Central Laboratory of Public Health of Alagoas). Watch the video: