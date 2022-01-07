Viracopos, in Campinas, has 57 flights canceled after medical layoffs

Passengers report inconvenience with canceled flights (Photo: Jonatan Morel/EPTV Campinas)

The International Airport of Viracopos, in Campinas, had 57 flights canceled after the increase in medical layoffs for crew members between yesterday (6) and the morning of this Friday (7). The updated balance was released today by the company.

In total, yesterday 24 flights were cancelled. There were 12 arrivals and 12 departures, all from Azul airline. This Friday, so far, 33 flights have also been cancelled. There were 16 arrivals and 17 departures canceled

Due to the situation, the passengers report inconvenience and many are at the terminal looking for a solution. One of them is the geographer Gabriel Brito da Rocha, who was going to travel yesterday with two other people to Recife and, later, to Fortaleza.

“The flight was scheduled for 10 pm yesterday and we received an email at 7:15 pm that the flight was changed from Congonhas to Campinas. We couldn’t come due to the weather, so we went to Congonhas to resolve and they gave us several flight options . We paid for transportation from Congonhas to Campinas and the hotel. Now, we have this flight at 1:15 pm. It was all at the last minute,” he said.

About the case, Azul informed that “for operational reasons, some of its flights for the month of January are being rescheduled”.

Panel with canceled flights in Viracopos (Photo: Ricardo Custódio/EPTV Campinas)

The company also explained that it registered an increase in the number of medical layoffs among its crew, but he did not directly relate the cancellations in Viracopos to confirmations of covid or an outbreak of flu.

In a statement, the airline reinforced that impacted customers are being notified of the changes, re-accommodated on other flights of the company itself and receiving all the necessary assistance.