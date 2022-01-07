Virginia Fonseca confirms going to ‘BBB22’ and mother freaks out | BBB22

Virginia Fonseca, blogger and wife of Zé Felipe, is one of those listed for the Big Brother Brazil 22 (Globe). Through social networks, the celebrity web decided to show the joke they played with their mother, the staging where the blonde pretends she was invited to the reality show, and shared opinions. Margareth Serrão was surprised by the news and did not approve, the reaction has already gone viral on the internet.

“You don’t have any sense? You are a married woman, you know Big Brother is for single people. Then they drink, get drunk, go under the duvet, do what you want, take a shower together, you’re married! I don’t think Zé will like this. I’m already against it!”, shot Margareth Serrão, about Virginia Fonseca’s entry into the most guarded house in Brazil.

Joe Felipe, country singer and son of Leonardo, didn’t miss the opportunity and joined in the fun: “She talked to me, saw that it didn’t work and came to talk to you”. The mother-in-law then countered: “And Maria Alice? Will you go three months without seeing her?”, mentioning the granddaughter, daughter of Virginia Fonseca with the musician. The digital influencer stepped in: “Is she here bugging me? She will say: ‘Go Mommy!’”.

“You were never going to get my approval. If you were single, I wouldn’t say anything. That house there is just a mess, getting into controversy, getting into a fight even to clean up the kitchen. What will you hunt there?”, continued Margareth. Zé Felipe’s mother-in-law’s irritation is clear and fun is guaranteed.

The boy pretended he was in favor of Virginia’s mother’s position: “You keep hunting horn on a mare’s head? For what?”. The blogger dumped: “Zé Felipe, why are you coming in here? I’m talking to my mom here.” Virginia’s family member heard the fake complaint: “I’m not asking for his opinion, I’ve already talked to him” and the musician continued to imply: “She talked to me, saw that it didn’t work out and came to talk to you”.

Zé Felipe once again got involved in the chat and replied: “It’s because she [Maria Alice] still don’t speak”. The mother-in-law added: “You then wait for her to complete her age, to say: ‘Go mommy!’. She will love it.” Another subject that is on the lips of the people is the alleged pregnancy of Virginia Fonseca.

“My direct is full of messages saying, ‘You’re pregnant.’ ‘I feel like you’re stressed’, I’m stressed even these days. But I’m not pregnant! I’ve already done 60 pregnancy tests, I also thought I was, but I’m not. Guys, I’ve done a thousand tests and it was negative”, said Virginia Fonseca about the history of the pregnancy.