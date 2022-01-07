Virginia hairdresser tells price, color and references of the new cut

The beginning of the year usually brings several personal changes and for Virgínia Fonseca it was no different. This Thursday (6/1), she got rid of the long strands in a short cut that caused surprise and admiration. The LeoDias column spoke with Romeu Felipe, the person responsible for this great transformation, who told everything about the process.

To reach the final result, three steps were necessary: ​​removing the megahair screens, making the desired color, and, finally, cutting. As for this part, the hairdresser was careful not to let the artist get scared, after all, this was a radical change for her. “I was cutting it in stages so she could see the right length, until she was more adapted”, he explained.

The suggestion of the cut style came from Romeu, inspired by the trends abroad. He made a straight bob to Virginia’s shoulder, a modern cut, fringed and well replicated. He explained that this way, the hair gets more movement. However, the color has also been changed to complete the look end: “The idea was to lighten around the face and leave it with a more modern blonde, in a vanilla tone”.

The complete transformation that he planned to leave the influencer, according to the hairdresser, with a “gringa face”, cost around R$2,800. The cut itself corresponded to R$490 of this total. The investment paid off, thanks to Virginia’s hair care and the happiness she was left with the result.

Radical change

The radical change for those who always had long hair was already decided even before the businesswoman arrived at the salon and, despite some fear, she didn’t give up at any time. “She was tired of using canvas, mega hair and wanted more practical hair. She was quite scared. She kept saying that she was nervous and that she was going to run out of hair. When it was over, she fell in love, jumped around the room and loved it a lot,” said Romeu.

The positive reaction was replicated on social media by fans enthusiastic about the artist’s change. The hairdresser even believes that the new cut will serve as an inspiration for many people. “It’s a great choice for the summer too, a cut that will really rock. I’m sure she’ll be a super reference for other women to change their hair too”, she added.

