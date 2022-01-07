Virginia trolls her mother, pretends she will join “BBB22”, and the news ends up in a “fight”; watch!

Turns and moves, one of the names quoted to enter the “BBB 22” is Virgínia Fonseca. Now, the influencer decided to use the rumors to make a hilarious prank with her mother, Margareth Serrão. This Wednesday (5), in a video for her channel, Virginia pretended to enter the most guarded house in the country and caught her mother’s unfriendly reaction.

Early on, Margareth was annoyed to hear that her daughter was going to the reality show. “You don’t have any sense, do you? You are a married woman. I don’t agree, no. You know ‘Big Brother’ is for single people. Then they drink, get drunk, go under the duvet, do what they want, take a shower together. Are you married! I don’t think Zé will like this, no… Say I’ll listen, but I’m already against it!”, she countered.

While Virginia tried to argue, her mother continued to insist. “It’s not logical for you to go to ‘Big Brother’, will you leave your daughter here? I think it’s been three months in that house. Will you go three months without seeing Maria Alice? It is worth it? What will you gain there that is worth leaving Maria Alice with us for three months”, shot Margareth. “You were never going to get my approval. If you were single, I wouldn’t say anything, no… That house there is just a mess, getting into controversy, getting into a fight, even to clean up the kitchen. What will you hunt there?”, he added.

Zé Felipe, who had already set everything up with Virgínia, went into the room right away to add fuel to the fire, staying beside his mother-in-law. “You keep hunting horn on a mare’s head? For what?”, he let go of his wife. “Zé Felipe, why are you coming in here? I’m talking to my mother here”, she returned, who had to explain the fight to her mother: “I’m not asking for his opinion, no, I’ve already talked to him”. But the countryman continued. “She talked to me, saw that it didn’t work and came to talk to you”, replied the young man.

Margareth again discouraged her daughter: “And Maria Alice? Will you go three months without seeing her?”. However, Virginia said that her daughter would support her in this proposal. “Is she here bothering me? She will say: ‘go mommy’”, commented. “It’s because she still doesn’t speak”, needled Zé Felipe. “You then wait for her to reach age to say ‘go mommy’, she’ll love it”, completed the influencer’s mother.

Virginia even explained the origin of her desire. “I want to go to ‘Big Brother’ for personal fulfillment. It’s not for money or fame, no”, revealed the blonde. But Zé claimed that his wife’s life is already a reality: “You already live in a locked house and you film everything”. Finally, Margareth said that there was no way to stop her daughter – but made it clear that she would not even watch her. “Now if you want to go, go, do what, f*ck you! Once there, they’ll get in trouble with the people, get a fight, the people out here will get in a fight with fans, I’m out! I’m even going to turn off my Instagram. Do you think I’ll be watching you? I won’t!”, shot. Jeez! For the peace of the family, it was all a joke… Kkkk

Watch the full video below:

In the end, after everyone said that “BBB” was more interesting for single people, Virgínia ended the video with a message to Boninho: “Our Lady! Cute, that’s all their thinking. Mine is different”. Hmm… Maybe someday she will, huh? Mrs Margareth also sent a message to the director. “Sorry, Cute! Nothing against it, nothing personal. I just think she’s married and has a seven-month-old child to leave behind”, said Zé Felipe’s mother-in-law, who joked that it would be canceled in the first week. Sincere’s anyway! Hahahaha