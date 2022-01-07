Vitão: ‘There is a real chance for Corinthians to hire Cassio’s shadow’ – 07/01/2022

Corinthians absolute titleholder, Cassio has a new contract. The goalkeeper renewed his bond with Timão for two more seasons, ending now expected in 2024. The only difference is that the 34-year-old player may have a shadow for the position,

At Live Special of UOL Sport, journalist Vitor Guedes spoke about Cassio’s contract renewal and Corinthians’ intentions. The board of directors at Timão is studying the possibility of hiring Ivan, a highlight of Ponte Preta and who has passed through the base categories of the Brazilian team. The Campinas club denies any survey to its player.

“Many people defended the hiring of a reserve goalkeeper to put pressure on Cassio. Corinthians never talked about it, but today [ontem] came the information that Ivan can paint at Corinthians. Corinthians did not consider hiring a goalkeeper as a priority, but this market opportunity arose. There is a real possibility of the deal going out,” commented Vitão.

The Corinthians and Ponte Preta boards have a good relationship, recently strengthened with the loans of Matheus Jesus, Fessin and Léo Santos to the Campinas team. Ivan, 24, would be an option with more experience than Matheus Donelli, 19, who is now Cassio’s reserve.

“Cássio is the greatest goalkeeper in Corinthians history, although he had a very bad season last year. He renewed his contract until the end of 2024. Cássio arrived in 2012 and won the position in the middle of the Libertadores, where he became the hero of conquest of America. Many fans think he needs a shadow and that he’s been very comfortable since Walter left for Cuiabá,” said Vitão.

For the journalist, negotiation should be facilitated due to the proximity between the parties involved. “Corinthians will open conversations with the businessman as of Monday. His representative is Fernando Garcia, brother of Paulo Garcia, a very influential adviser at Corinthians and who has already been a candidate for the presidency of the club. Fernando has a very strong presence at Corinthians , which increases the chance of the business going out,” he concluded.

