Want to surf high oil prices without the political interference of Petrobras? Buy PetroRio, says Credit Suisse – Money Times

THE PetroRio (PRIO3) presents itself as a viable alternative to gain exposure to the increase in the price of the Petroleum, without necessarily facing the volatility associated with the upcoming political debate, says the Credit Suisse.

The Swiss bank argues that PetroRio’s risk profile differs substantially from that of Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4).

Even if proposals like export taxes could impact the broader oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry in Brazil, analysts say PetroRio is substantially less exposed than Petrobras.

“PRIO produces essentially crude oil and has no exposure to fuel prices at the pump, which is the central debate right now”, they complete.

Credit Suisse also updated its projections for PetroRio, raising the 2022 and 2023 ebitda by 5% and 8%, respectively. In addition, the bank increased the share’s target price to BRL 26, maintaining the rating of performer.

Positive news for PetroRio

Last month, PetroRio filed with the National Oil and Gas Agency (ANP) The Wahoo’s statement of business and development plan, exclusively.

Credit Suisse explains that this operation means that PetroRio will capture 100% of the field’s economy, in value.

In addition, in November 2021, the PetroRio was chosen as the preferred bidder in Albacora and Albacora Leste and is now in exclusive negotiations with Petrobras.

In Credit Suisse’s view, the business can be transformative for PetroRio, more than doubling the company’s production in the short term.

“Based on the development of similar oil fields, the acquisition of both Albacoras could add up to R$9-14 for PRIO shares, which is not included in our target price of R$26,” they say.

