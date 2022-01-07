‘We will have to make some level of restriction of activities’, says Secretary of Health on high cases of Influenza and Covid | Pernambuco

“Every time we have an acute overload of the system, as we are having now, we have to make an effort. […] We’re going to have to do some level of activity restriction. Most likely we will be announcing [nos próximos dias], especially social activities,” said Longo (see video above).

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The statement was given the day after the state confirmed the first 31 cases of people with dual infection of Covid-19 and Influenza, nicknamed “flurone” (union of the terms “flu”, from influenza, with “rona” from coronavirus) in international press. The term does not designate a new type of disease, just a simplified way of referring to the simultaneous occurrence of contamination.

6,392 cases of Influenza A have already been registered in Pernambuco, with 38 deaths, but the secretary said that this number is lower than reality, as it refers to the results of tests carried out by the Central Laboratory (Lacen) of the state.

“In an epidemic, it’s always like this: you can’t test everyone. In practice, this is a small fraction of the people who have the H3N2 flu that we are disclosing, are those who tested positive. […] The number of people with the flu with H3N2 is much higher than this“, he said.

The largest number of patients hospitalized in a single day in the last three weeks was registered on Wednesday (5), with 196 admissions. Furthermore, an increase in bed occupancy has been seen for patients with severe acute respiratory syndrome.

The overall rate of occupancy of these beds in the public network of Pernambuco was 79%, out of a total of 1,701 spaces available, on Thursday (6). That same day, 639 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths were confirmed, bringing the total to 647,427 confirmations of people with the disease and 20,489 deaths.

With the increase in cases of flu and Covid, Health Department revises protocol for events

Despite not giving details of the possible new restrictions, the secretary said that the protocol for the events sector is being revised (see video above). Currently, the state allows parties for up to 7.5 thousand people or 80% of the venue’s capacity, whichever is smaller, in addition to vaccination control for 100% of the public.

“We are currently studying with the team and we should soon be announcing the new protocol for these major events. We believe that, next week, this new protocol should be out with some changes that we think are important for this one. a moment that may or may not be valid for February, March,” stated the secretary.

As for carnival, André Longo stressed that a decision should only be taken in the second half of January, depending on the epidemiological scenario of the coming days and a series of factors that need to be discussed, such as possible suspension of the holiday and authorization or not for cabins in the revelry, even without a street party.

The city halls of Olinda and Jaboatão dos Guararapes have already announced the cancellation of the revelry in the streets of both cities. Recife also suspended the street party, but said it would still decide on parades by associations.

In addition to restrictive measures, the secretary stressed that the population needs to help combat the circulation of the two viruses by adopting measures such as wearing a mask when leaving the house, avoiding crowds, isolating themselves in case of flu-like symptoms and taking all doses of the Covid vaccine. 19.

1 of 1 Body aches, fever and a lot of coughing are some of the symptoms of those who sought care in the city’s health units — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Body aches, fever and a lot of coughing are some of the symptoms of those who sought care in the city’s health units — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Governor Paulo Câmara (PSB) summoned mayors from across the state to a remote meeting this Friday (7). The reason is the advance of the flu epidemic associated with the Covid pandemic.

The Health Secretary pointed out that municipalities need to act to serve the population, especially mild cases of the two diseases, so as not to overload the state system.

“In 15 days, we had a large influx of patients in our emergency care units. […] We are today meeting with all the mayors, asking for support at this time. The municipalities need to help the state so that the state units are not overloaded, which should be left with serious cases that require hospitalization,” declared Longo.

The secretary said that, in addition to opening 378 beds for patients with respiratory symptoms since December 24, the state has made an effort to strengthen the teams of health units and also the Atende em Casa, a platform for remote care for people with flu-like symptoms Today, the best model is the growth with the units that are already providing care, which is faster and you can better mobilize the entire structure that is attached there

“Alfa is growing, Brites de Albuquerque is going to grow. Thus, other hospitals are going to seek expansion within their spaces so that we have a greater capacity to resolve these cases that need to be hospitalized,” he said.

According to Longo, the governor authorized the hiring of professionals both in hospitals and in emergency care units (UPAs).