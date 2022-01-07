website leaks details and shows how the new shirt for the 2022 season would be; see how it looks

According to information from the website “Fla Column“, Flamengo’s number 1 jersey for 2022/23 will have important changes. Details of uniforms 2 and 3 were also revealed

THE Flamengo and Adidas, its sporting goods supplier, prepare a change for the new uniform of the red-black, which will be used between 2022/23. According to information published by the website “Fla Column“, the number 1 shirt, for example, will have the traditional red and black stripes in a different configuration.

The uniforms, defined in 2020, are still kept under lock and key by the Rio club and the German brand. And for the first time in Uniform 1, the red-black stripes will no longer be horizontal. In allusion to the flags of the same color, fluttering in the stadium, they will be wavy. will be 12 stripes, six red and six black. There will also be three black Adidas stripes in the sidebar.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The number 2 jersey is also already defined. It will be all white, with a watermark of the same fluttering stripes as Shirt 1, colorless but only in the middle of the uniform. The collar will be in a “v” shape, with red accents. The sleeves, in turn, will be white with red and black details.

Flamengo striker Gabigol’s shirt in the Maracanã locker room Marcelo Cortes/Flemish

Finally, the vehicle also revealed more details about the shirt number 3. The collar will be round, in black color, as well as the sleeves. There will be 18 wavy stripes, with the same concept as the fluttering flags. The three Adidas stripes go to the shoulder. The part was recycled and received some changes, according to the same website.

Flamengo officially re-presents itself for the pre-season on January 10th. Paulo Sousa, new coach, arrives in Brazil this Friday (7) with his coaching staff.

See Flamengo’s number 1 shirt for the 2022 season below: