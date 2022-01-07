What are they and how to buy land in the metaverse

Who was connected to the news of the Digital Look throughout 2021, he became aware of a new trend that emerged in the market: the metaverse and the sale of virtual land. With that in mind, let’s deal with how the process works and what these batches are that are located in digital worlds.

At first, here is a brief summary of what the metaverse is:

The term, which even influenced the change in Facebook’s nomenclature, indicates a bridge between reality and interactive worlds based on virtual reality. With an eye on this news, companies in the gaming industry are already betting on the idea and have, as we will see below, their own versions of the metaverse.

To access the metaverse it is necessary to use specific devices, such as glasses compatible with virtual and augmented reality. Image: Thinkhubstudio/Shutterstock

In this universe of possibilities, a new market niche ended up emerging, the possibility of buying small (or large) pieces of land to build real estate and even stores, which today already promote items from famous brands.

These lands are pieces of land that lie in worlds like Decentraland and The Sanbox, perhaps the most popular of the moment. Just like in the real world, chunks are divided into lots and can add value over time.

Interested parties can buy their own virtual environment through cryptocurrencies. Each land, in turn, is traded similarly to an NFT (non-fungible token), reinforcing its authenticity and exclusivity.

What are the main virtual worlds?

For now, as this is a concept that is still gaining ground, we have two main names in the metaverse: Decentraland and The Sandbox.

The first, released in 2015, was developed on the blockchain ethereum, the second most valuable cryptocurrency on the market. The creators of the idea made available no less than 90,000 plots of land. Sounds like a lot, but they’ve all been acquired through Decentraland’s official token, the MANNA.

Example of commercial property built in Decentraland. Image: Ira Lichi/Shutterstock

The Sandbox, which also offers the possibility of opening digital offices of companies, building houses and even promoting events and concerts, is even older. The initiative emerged in 2012 and in 2018 it entered the cryptoactive market.

As with Decentraland, The Sandbox metaverse has its own official token, the SAND, also on the ethereum blockchain. Another difference is in the numbers of available lots, more than 166 thousand. Due to greater availability, some are still available.

Where are metaverse lands sold?

Interested in the idea? Well, know that to buy a unique space in the metaverse, you just have to access the virtual storefronts that both platforms (Decentraland and The Sandbox) make available.

Another solution is to resort to marketplaces that operate in the cryptoactives market. One of them is OpenSea, well known among NFT enthusiasts.

How much does it cost?

By the end of December 2021, the most affordable lot at Decentraland had sold for around US$13,500, more than BRL 76 thousand in the current quote. At OpenSea, the cheapest virtual land available sells for US$ 13,400. The Sandbox follows the same value range. In its own markeplace, a piece of land starts at $12,000.

As with cryptocurrencies, these values ​​tend to fluctuate according to what happens in the market. If a platform attracts more users and has little land, for example, the lots tend to increase in price.

Another similarity to the real estate market is: the size and location of a piece of land also matter. The bigger it is, the more expensive it will be. Properties in prime regions are also usually more valued even in the metaverse.

Other forms of monetization explored by those who already have virtual lots are: renting for different purposes, resale and even advertising.

Highest sales of lots in the metaverse so far

You can already see that the metaverse market is very busy. Below, we’ve listed three of the most expensive virtual land sold in the last year.

Republic Realm, an investment fund specializing in digital real estate, bought land at The Sandbox in November for as little as $4.3 million, the biggest sale recorded by the platform so far, according to the WSJ.

In the same month, a land in Axie Infinity, another game that has its own virtual world, was sold for US$ 2.5 million. The biggest sale registered so far, according to the company responsible for the game.

Finally, Metaverse Group (not to be confused with Meta) bought land in Decentraland for $2.4 million.

As a context, together, only Decentraland and The Sandbox moved US$390 million in 2021, according to the portal NonFungible.com, more than R$2.2 billion in direct conversion.

How to buy land in the metaverse?

MANA is the official token of the Decentraland metaverse. Image: moxumbic/Shutterstock

First you need to have a wallet and a reserve in cryptocurrencies to be able to buy your space in the metaverse. An example of a wallet is MetaMask, however, there are several options on the market.

In the specific case of MetaMask, just download the wallet app on your computer or cell phone and buy ethereum and the platform’s native tokens, in this case the SAND and/or MANNA. They are the ones who will allow you to buy land and other items in the metaverse. The ethereum, in turn, will be needed to pay the transaction fees charged for each trade in the cryptocurrency network.

If you still don’t have cryptocurrencies, keep in mind that you will need to resort to a specialized broker, such as Binance and the Bitcoin Market, for example.

If you’ve come this far, it’s time to register to be able to access the chosen metaverse. The process, in general, just involves providing a valid email address, creating a password and pegging your cryptocurrency wallet. Then, through the platform’s marketplace, you can choose a virtual land that fits in your pocket.

After completing a purchase, the land is shipped and stored in the cryptocurrency wallet.

It is worth emphasizing that as soon as they are offered for sale, the lots tend to sell out in a matter of seconds. Still, as said before, those who cannot buy one right away can find options sold in the NFT market.

Advantages and risks of betting on the idea

Like any investment, investing money in the metaverse has its advantages and disadvantages. The main positive point is the valuation of land. If a platform gains traction among enthusiasts, its land prices are sure to rise.

Considering that the amount of lots of both Decentraland and The Sandbox is also fixed, another advantage is that the investor is also sure that he is putting money in an exclusive piece of land.

However, betting on the metaverse without knowledge is risky. A platform where your virtual land is located may simply not interest the public over time, causing prices to plummet.

