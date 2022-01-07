what Flamengo needs to hire Neto

Paulo Sousa did not hide his desire for a new goalkeeper at Flamengo. As much as Diego Alves and Hugo Souza take a good grip, the Portuguese man wants more than that. For his style of play, the goalkeeper needs to play with his feet. Neto, from Barcelona, ​​is an option.

The track record, mainly from Hugo, is not good at this point. This makes Paulo Sousa a priority to hire a goalkeeper who knows how to play like that. One of the targets is goalkeeper Neto, from Barcelona, ​​who has been embittering the reserve for Ter Stegen.

READ MORE: Reinforcements: find out which players are speculated in Flamengo so far

However, after goalkeeper Neto asked to leave Barcelona, ​​the club established some conditions for that to happen. Despite accepting to negotiate the player, it is necessary that the Catalans find a replacement before getting rid of Neto.

The information is from the “Mundo Deportivo”, from Spain. The vehicle also realizes that it only accepts trading Neto if he receives some amount to reimburse the club for the sale. Coach Xavi spoke with Neto, and said that “the priority goes through the needs of the team and then the personal ones”.

Therefore, Flamengo would only be able to hire Neto if all these wishes of Barcelona were met, that is: it does not depend only on Flamengo, nor on Neto. This can make the negotiations difficult and make Flamengo go for a plan B.

Marchesín could come to Flamengo

Another name on the agenda for the goal in recent days was Marchesín, Porto’s reserve goalkeeper. That’s because during their stay in Portugal, Marcos Braz and Spíndel watched Benfica’s game against Porto, and looked favorably on the archer’s performance.

Marchesín is 33 years old and arrived in Porto in 2019, coming from America and Mexico. One of the current idols of the team, his main title was the 2020 Portuguese Championship. However, he also wants to leave. Like Neto, he asked to be traded.

Embittering the bench, his idea is to go to a place where he started, to have chances of being able to defend the Argentina team at the World Cup in Qatar, which takes place in November 2022. It is worth noting that Paulo Sousa wants a goalkeeper to take over the ownership, even with Diego Alves in the cast.

Follow Erick Viana on twitter.

Be our supporter and contribute to the improvement of MRN.