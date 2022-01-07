What happens in the post-credits scene

[Atenção: texto contém spoilers da primeira temporada de Rebelde]

Not just Jana (Blue Guaita), Esteban (Sergio Mayer Mori), Andi (selene) and Dixon (Jeronimo Cantillo) managed to perform at the Battle of the Bands, as all members of the Sect have exposed — despite the school board’s attempts to protect the “son of Mexico’s next president”, Sebas (Alejandro Puente). But the victory of the group, now titled Rebel, did not come without some losses. At the end of the first season of the series Netflix, MJ (Andrea Chaparro) prefers to play with Sebas to guarantee his stay at the Elite Way School, an attitude that his colleagues regard as a betrayal and, therefore, the atmosphere does not end there very well. Already Luka (Franco Masini), although he managed to redeem himself with the group, he didn’t have his expulsion revised and he returns home — and this becomes clear in the post-credits scene of the last episode.

As he told his colleagues before the Battle of the Bands, Luka has purchased a ticket to return to Argentina and leaves as soon as the event ends — that is, not before confronting his father, Marcelo Colucci (Leonardo de Lozanne), for the last time. As a member of the EWS board, the executive is extremely irritated that his son participated in the exposed of the Sect, and so he goes towards the car, ready to yell at him. The teenager, however, doesn’t even let him finish and puts an end to their standard dynamics. Instead of explaining to his father what that was about, he says goodbye and amends: “when you feel like screaming or humiliating someone, look for your other child”.

The scene hints that if Netflix orders a new season, the new Colucci should stay out of the EWS routine — at least initially. But, just as important, she emphasizes that Marcelo, despite having despised Esteban at the beginning of the series, does not know that the young man is the son he had with Rocío. In other words, there is room to continue to develop this family drama in new episodes as well. The question now is whether the new version of Rebel will receive the green signal to do so.

With eight episodes, Rebel is available on Netflix.

