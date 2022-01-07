The Covid-19 pandemic started 2 years ago and frequently new names related to the disease appear in the media, such as Alpha, Delta, Ômicron, etc., which are variants of the virus responsible for the disease. However, a new name has left the population somewhat confused: Flurona.

The term is used to describe mixed diagnoses of Covid-19 and Influenza, the popular flu that is in an outbreak around the world. Flurona is nothing more than the combination of the words flu (flu, in English) and coronavirus.

publicity

The most important thing to say about the new term is that it is not a new disease. Experts say that it is common for people to test positive for diseases that are in times of epidemic simultaneously.

Read too!

What are the symptoms of ‘Flurone’?

The two diseases responsible for the new term affect the respiratory tract, so their symptoms are easily confused at first and the only way to confirm the diagnosis is to test for Covid-19 and for Influenza.

Flu symptoms (Influenza):

High fever;

Chills;

Muscle aches;

Cough;

Sore throat;

Intense malaise;

Loss of appetite;

Coryza;

Nasal congestion (stuffy nose);

Eye irritation.

Covid-19 symptoms:

Sore throat;

Pain in the body, especially in the lower back;

Nasal congestion (stuffy nose);

Stomach problems and diarrhea;

Loss of smell and taste;

Body ache;

Headache;

muscle fatigue;

Fever;

Cough.

What is ‘Flurona’? Understand the new term used for Covid-19 cases. Image: Desx (Pixabay)

Influenza usually has its symptoms within the first few days of infection, while Covid-19 starts to show signs of its presence in the body after 7 days of infection.

Is multiple infection more dangerous?

Experts still cannot say how serious the infection is with the two diseases due to their recent discovery, but researchers from around the world follow cases to identify how the human body reacts.

How to protect me from coinfection?

The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that the two diseases are transmitted through droplets and aerosols that can be transmitted by coughing, sneezing, speaking, singing or breathing, which reinforces the importance of using protective masks, frequent cleaning hands and social distancing.

Vaccination against Covid-19 and Influenza is also crucial to ensure a milder form of infections, should they occur. For now, the flu vaccine in Brazil does not have protection against the H3N2 subtype of the Influenza virus, which is responsible for the new epidemic, but in March the country’s immunizing agents should already have this type of protection.

For now, protecting yourself against other types of Influenza viruses remains essential.

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!