what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Friday By Investing.com

By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The market reflects the slight fall between October and November, which frustrated expectations as it was the sixth consecutive contraction in the monthly comparison. On the international stage, investors are keeping an eye on the US Jobs Report, which is due out at 10:30 am.

At 9:19 am, it rose 0.14%, while it retreated 0.23%, to R$ 5.7035. In the US, futures advanced 0.16%, while 100 and futures gained 0.26% and 0.01%, respectively.

This Thursday, Brazil registered 128 new deaths from Covid-19, which brought the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 619,641, informed the Ministry of Health. confirmed in the country advancing to 22,386,930

The record harvest estimate is highlighted by most investment houses as one of the main pillars that would avoid the recession in the country in 2022. The expectation was that 145 million tons would be produced throughout the year. However, the climatic effects brought by La Niña are intensifying rainfall in regions of Tocantins and Bahia and leading to drought in Mato Grosso do Sul and southern states.

This week, consultancy StoneX cut its forecast for the 2021/22 harvest by more than 11 million tons, which went from 145.1 million to 134 million tons, around 2.4% lower than in the previous cycle, when it totaled 137.3 million tons. AgRural also released an estimate of 133.4 million tons and AgResource Brasil reduced its estimate by 10 million tons, to 131 million tons.

The review of estimates made by private consultants for the Brazilian crop signals likely cuts in official numbers next week, when the National Supply Company (Conab) and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) are expected to release forecasts.

Pigs – Brazilian pork exports increased 11% in volume in 2021, to a new record of 1.13 million tons, reported the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA), surpassing the previous high of 1.02 million tons obtained in 2020. With stronger demand in foreign markets, including China, its main buyer, the result offset the impact coming from higher costs in the sector. Export revenue increased 16.4% to $2.641 billion last year.

Debts – that would allow the renegotiation of BRL 50 billion of MEIs.

Blue (SA:) – Azul reported that the increase in the number of covid-19 and influenza cases among employees had an impact on 10% of flights scheduled for January, which forced the company to make adjustments to continue operating. The airline did not inform, however, the number of cancellations or if there was a reduction in passengers transported.

Eletrobras (SA:) – Eletrobras decided to return to teleworking after recording nine new cases of covid-19 among its employees, outsourced workers and interns, and nine more suspected cases, a measure that had already been taken at the end of last year by the National Bank for Economic Development and Social (BNDES).

Voucher (SA:) – Vale reiterated, in a statement, the forecast that none of its dams will be in critical safety conditions (emergency level 3) by 2025. The mining company currently has three dams classified as “level 3” by the National Mining Agency ( ANM), which means an “imminent or ongoing disruption” situation.

Petrorio (SA:) – PetroRio produced 34,180 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in December, which represents an increase of 9.4% compared to the 31,235 barrels in November. In the accumulated result for 4Q21, the average production was 32,298 boepd, an increase of 2.1% compared to 3Q21. The average production for the whole of last year was 31,615 boepd.

XP (SA:) – XP bought Banco Modal (SA:) for R$ 3 billion, according to Neofeed. The purchase was made through a stock exchange, with a premium of 50% on yesterday’s closing price and 35% on last month’s average share. If the transaction is approved, Modal shareholders will receive 19.5 million new shares of XP.