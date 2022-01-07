where to watch this friday’s games

Another 26 games continue today (7) in the group stage of the São Paulo Football Cup Junior 2022, which reaches the end of the second round. Corinthians, Internacional, Fluminense and Fortaleza are some of the teams that enter the field this Friday.

The first team from Serie A to play today is Fortaleza, who thrashed Concórdia-SC by 6-0 in their debut. The tricolor team now faces Ituano, at 1:15 pm (GMT), broadcast on YouTube.

Soon after, at 15:15, it is Fluminense’s turn to play against Fast-AM. The boys from Xerém started the Copinha with a 1-0 victory over Jacuipense-BA.

In the evening, Internacional, which scored 2-0 at São Raimundo last Tuesday, catches Portuguesa-SP, at 19:30.

Who closes the matches this Friday is Corinthians, in a duel against River-PI, at 21:45. In its debut, Timão beat Resende by 2 to 1.

The last three games mentioned will be broadcast by the SporTV channel. All matches at Copinha, by the way, can be followed live, without exception. THE UOL Sport list below where to watch the matches this Friday (7). Check out:

11 am – Suzano x Concordia Union (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

13h – Votuporanguense x Atlético Matogrossense (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

13h – Tanabi x Aquidauanense (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

13h – Matonense x Jacuipense (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

13h – Juventus x Canaã (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

13h – Mauá FC x Volta Redonda (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

13h – Flamengo-SP x Santana (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

13h – Manthiqueira x São José-RS (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

13h – Jaguariúna x Fluminense-PI (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

1:15 pm – Ituano x Fortaleza (YouTube)

3:15 pm – Monte Azul x Bahia (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

15:15 – Guarani x Vila Nova (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

15:15 – Mauaense x Atlético-GO (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

15:15 – AD Guarulhos x Avaí (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

15:15 – XV de Piracicaba x Vitória (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

3:15 pm – Red Bull Bragantino vs. ABC (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

3:15 pm – Portuguese Santista x CRB (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

3:15 pm – Fast-AM x Fluminense (SporTV)

17h – Audax-SP x Camaçariense (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

5:15 pm – União Mogi x São Raimundo-RR (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

17:45 – Francana x Confiança-PB (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

19:15 – Santo André x Joinville (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

19:30 – São José-SP x Resende (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

19:30 – Portuguese-SP x International (SporTV)

20h – Ponte Preta x Youth (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

21:45 – River-PI x Corinthians (SporTV)