which technology action is most worthwhile? – Money Times

At least in Brazil, the technology sector has gone through a few good ones on the stock market, while in the United States the shares of the four big techs (Apple, Amazon, Meta and Google) have had very positive results.

With that, the question remains: which of the foreign technology companies is most worth investing in?

It’s time to bet on Apple and its $3 trillion market value hit this week or to take a step back and in a way not so conservative, invest in Google and in a team that has been winning for a few years?

The answer is complicated.

According to Mark Haefele, head of the investment area at UBS, actions such as Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDC34), Alphabet (GOOGL), apple (APPL34) and Tesla are not the best in the long run.

Speaking to Business Insider, Haefele said he no longer sees these companies as the best places to look for returns in the technology sector.

“We expect greater value from companies that deal in artificial intelligence, big date, and cybersecurity — the ABCs of technology,” he said.

For him, even companies that have a direct relationship with the 5G network may be better options in the long run.

According to the expert, investing in any one of these four themes can bring a “revenue growth of 10% and 16% in annual earnings until 2025”.

For the rest of the tech sector, he expects single-digit growth. Which is quite a lot, but it’s not so impressive anymore.

BDRs

For Fabrício Gonçalvez, CEO of Brazilian manager Box, the BDRs of technology companies continue to be an attractive option for local investors.

“Apple, having passed US$ 3 trillion in market valuation, is no longer so attractive, as analysts prefer to give opportunities to other companies”, he explains.

According to Gonçalves, it is natural that, in the short and medium term, companies linked to chips, such as Nvidia itself, gain more space.

“Nvidia, for example, can offer chips for the metaverse, which could be good for the company. In my opinion, it makes more sense not to bet on Apple but on Nvidia, for example”, he says.

For the executive, these companies linked to semiconductors tend to generate more opportunities for appreciation because they are companies focused on electricity and the production “of something that is growing all over the world”.

According to Gonçalves, everything can be summed up in one sentence: “not always big techs are the best options”. “I see that ABCs and semiconductor companies have more room to grow at the moment,” he says.

The same opinion is shared by Rodolfo Consenzzo, from the area of ​​international markets at Top Gain.

According to him, “many analysis houses may be understanding that the value of Apple’s paper is already too ‘stretched’ and that other companies in the same sector may be more attractive due to the opportunity for growth”.

which is worth

For Consenzzo, the stock that is most worth investing at the moment is Amazon.

“In the short term, I understand that Amazon tends to be more advantageous due to its weight in the market, as, for example, with new outbreaks of covid-19, the population tends to protect itself and consume more online, so sales of its streaming as well as its e-commerce tends to increase substantially”, he explains.

In the long term, Consenzzo believes that Meta (or Facebook) can gain “a very solid market share by taking on this new market”.

“In general my choices would be Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook, as they are companies that lead the new technology and innovation market, with investments in Metaverse, Clean Energy and development”, he says.

Regarding UBS’ statement, the analyst argues that “it is easier for a company that has a valuation of US$ 10 billion to double in size than a big tech company of US$ 3 trillion”.

“Thus, companies with low operating costs, growth potential and cash generators stand out. The population’s consumption is changing, habits are changing. Artificial intelligence and Big Data are extremely important to understand these new habits and identify where the money flows and digital security for data protection”, he says.

“This is a reality in Brazil and in the world.”

Despite the recent falls, for him, it is “time to invest in good technology and clean energy companies”. “We have many options well discounted in the market with absurd growth potential”, he says.