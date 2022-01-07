Who is Simone Poncio, a pastor who was hospitalized in RJ and matriarch of one of the most controversial families in recent times

Meet Simone Poncio (Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram @simoneponcioficial)

Simone Poncio, 45, made the news this week after her ex-husband, Marcio Poncio, posted a message on a social network saying that the pastor had been admitted to a clinic in Rio because of the excessive use of antidepressants. But the matriarch of one of the most controversial families in recent times has been in the spotlight before.

In 2018, Simone was involved in a mess that had actress Letícia Almeida as one of the central figures. She had a relationship with one of Simone’s children, Saulo Poncio. But she got pregnant with Jonathan Couto, at the time married to Sarah Poncio, Saulo’s sister.

The two couples lived in the family home. Amidst the scandal, Letícia made a record of an occurrence against Simone, accusing her of having torn her clothes and of having tried to keep her daughter with Jonathan by force.

The following year, Simone sparked controversy by posing nude between a couple of men and sharing the image on Instagram. The post was a way of commemorating the first same-sex union at the Anabaptist Pentecostal Church, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio, where she and her ex-husband, both pastors, minister. At the time, Simone received a series of attacks. The wedding was celebrated by Marcio Poncio.

Still in 2019, another controversy, this time caused by a post by the pastor: on Valentine’s Day, he shared images of Simone’s butt. “The celebration is over, now that it’s the real Valentine’s Day gift. Good night,” he said at the time.