Why Inter shares are down 30% in four days (and what to do now) – Money Times

For those who thought that 2022 would be different, made a big mistake: the papers of the Inter (BIDI11) continue to be beaten at the Stock Exchange.

Since Monday (3), when it reached R$ 30, the share has plummeted 29.5%. What explains this sharp drop in such a short space of time?

According to analysts interviewed by Money Times, two factors weighed in the downfall of the role. In last Wednesday’s session, Inter shares were put up for auction after a probable margin call by the Ponta Sul fund, which owned around 12% of the digital bank.

The market estimate at the end of the auction was that around R$ 830 million were moved with the sale of part of the participation.

Information from the Mais Retorno portal reveals that the manager of Ponta Sul, Flávio Calp Gondim, known as Monstro do Leblon, lost R$ 8.9 billion with the fall in shares.

The other news came later in the afternoon, with the aggressive tone of the minutes of Federal Reserve by sustaining the rise in interest rates in the USA and the end of economic stimulus.

“The draft indicates that the cycle of high interest rates in the US should be anticipated, directly impacting growth companies, such as Inter”, explains analyst Israel Cabral, from Inside Research.

What to do now?

With prospects of higher interest rates in the US and here in Brazil, the stock will continue a rollercoaster ride for the next few months, says analyst Victor Martins, from Brokerage Planner.

He recalls, however, that the bank publishes its operating preview for the fourth quarter on January 11th, before the market opens, which could motivate a technical recovery, after strong performance.

In Israel’s view, by Inside, caution is needed with the role, as the short-term scenario tends to be one of rising interest rates.

“While there is no predictability of the interest rate curve in the international scenario, the market must face high volatility, mainly impacting growth companies, such as Inter”, he completes.

Cheap action?

For the variable income head of Vitreous, Marcel Andrade, even with the fall in shares, there are cheaper shares, such as BTG Pactual (BPAC11) it’s the Bradesco (BBDC4). “BIDI even at this price has high multiples”, he completes.

already the great highlights that, for now, Inter continues to be excessively discounted when compared to Nubank (NAKED).

“Nubank has a price multiple per active customer of R$6.7k (vs. R$2.5k of Inter). As where there is smoke, there is fire, we will continue following the next chapters to understand the reason for such a high discount”, he adds.

Inter’s share closed on a slight high in this Thursday’s session, at R$23.15. In the second half of 2021, the units fell 63.2% compared to the 17.3% drop in the Ibovespa.