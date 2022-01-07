Why some deserters return to North Korea | World

In South Korea, speculation is on the rise as to why a North Korean who fled to the South in November 2020 has already backtracked through the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the first day of 2022 to return to South Korea. North.

Some dissidents heading south report that it is sometimes difficult for others to understand the pressure they are under trying to adapt to a new way of life completely different from anything they have lived before.

A defector whose aunt also returned to the North told DW that homesickness and the desire to see the family he left behind was the biggest motivation for the decision, despite the risks of being punished by Kim Jong-un’s regime.

Press coverage of the “boomerang desertion,” as it has been described, initially focused on criticizing the military guarding the world’s most heavily fortified border for not preventing the man from reaching North Korea. He was identified only with his family name, Kim.

North Korean defector who returned home struggled and lived a miserable life in the South

Desertions from the Demilitarized Zone are rare. It is a border 248 kilometers long and four kilometers wide, armed with land mines, anti-tank obstacles and combat troops on both sides, and barbed wire fences. The South Korean Army is heavily criticized when someone passes through the Demilitarized Zone undetected.

“Severe” surveillance failure

In response to criticism, the South Korean military apologized on Wednesday (5) for raising public concerns about the preparation of its security scheme.

“I’m really sorry to cause concerns to the population because of this incident,” the director of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Won In-choul, told deputies. “I promise to spare no efforts so that there is no recurrence of such incidents.”

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called the incident a “serious failure” of surveillance, which the army should not repeat. He ordered a special investigation of the military’s general security arrangement.

In addition to the Army convictions, there are questions about why the defector chose to return to a country where life appears to be much more difficult, at least from an outsider’s perspective.

There are reports that he had only gotten work as a janitor and was struggling to survive. The Unification Ministry, whose task is to administer courses to all deserters to familiarize them with life in the South, said the man received financial assistance, help to find accommodation and work, as well as medical assistance.

Even so, of the more than 30,000 North Koreans who made the perilous journey to the South, at least 30 chose to return to their home country in the last decade.

“The reasons are different for everyone who returns,” says Chan-yang Ju, who fled Chongjin, in the far northeast of North Korea, in 2010. cultural, some feel discriminated against.”

While 30-year-old Ju says she doesn’t make any effort to hide her thick North Korean accent, other defectors say this trait makes them an involuntary object of curiosity.

Ju’s aunt was already thrown out of a taxi when the driver asked her about her accent and she informed him that she was a deserter from the North. Elderly South Koreans in particular express deep reservations about the North, as many remember the Korean War (1950-53), explains Ju.

The decision to “redefect”

The taxi driver incident, however, was not the reason Ju’s aunt returned to the North, although family members who also settled in the South asked her to stay.

“My father’s older sister arrived in the South around 2015, but left her only child behind in the North,” explains the defector. “She was a doctor and therefore an important person in North Korean society, and her daughter also became a doctor and didn’t want to leave the North.”

Ju’s aunt had initial difficulties in settling in the South. In order to work as a doctor, she had to obtain new qualifications, but failed and was eventually forced to work in a restaurant. In 2018, he had decided to return, even with his own brother asking him to reconsider, remembers Ju.

“We don’t know much about her since she came back, because it would be dangerous for her if we tried to contact her. that’s back. It’s advertising, but now she has no choice.”

Casey Lartigue is co-founder and co-chair of Freedom Speakers International, a Seoul-based group that helps defectors learn English for better job opportunities. He says he knows countless stories about the difficulties faced by deserters, after reaching what seemed to them a kind of paradise, when they were still in the North.

“Even among North Korean refugees who have escaped and are happy about it, there are sometimes family issues in the North that can motivate them to come back,” explains Lartigue.

“Some refugees were arrested in China after returning to check on their children or relatives, for not trusting the mediators, or returning to help a relative in trouble or even to bring in others who were afraid of running away alone.”

“Some wonder why anyone would return to North Korea, but it could be because the new problems in the South are seen as just another bad thing happening in their lives,” notes the activist. “And for some, the answer is to go back somewhere that at least feels familiar.”