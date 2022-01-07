Wild piranha attack leaves four dead and 20 injured in Paraguay

posted on 06/01/2022 5:20 PM



(credit: Reproduction)

Four bathers were killed in a wave of violent piranha attacks in Paraguay. Another 20 people ended up injured.

One of the dead was a 22-year-old who lost his family while on the beach. According to the newspaper Mirror Online, the relatives contacted the police and, after a 45-minute search, the man’s body was found seriously injured.

The attack took place while he was swimming in the Paraguay River, south of the capital Asunción, in Itá Enramada, last Sunday (2/01). Autopsy tests confirmed that the 22-year-old man was killed in the water by piranhas.

A 49-year-old man was also killed on the Paraguay River in the city of Puerto Rosario. The body was found with wounds after he was reported missing.

Two other people were killed in the river Tebercuary, in the town of Misiones. The bodies were found with piranha bites, the newspaper reported la national.

Other reports of fish attacks were recorded in the region. Seven of them on New Year’s Eve on the beach at the Bella Vista swimming club in Itapuã, Paraguay. Adrian Cardoza, manager of the club, said they are thinking about putting chemicals in the water to keep the piranhas away.

Biologist Julio Javier Capli explained to the channel ABC.com.py that piranhas can hide behind floating vegetation in rivers before attacking people. He also said that fish are more likely to attack during the breeding season, but also in warm climates, when the water level in rivers is low.

Piranhas usually move in groups and it is the male that usually attacks to protect the young. The bites are underwater, not with the predator jumping, as is often shown in horror movies.