winner withdraws prize of BRL 189 million

The winner of half of the 2021 Mega da Virada award has already entered the process to receive the amount of BRL 189,062,363.74, according to Caixa Econômica Federal. The winner only needed a simple bet, made at a lottery in Cabo Frio (RJ), to win the jackpot. The ticket was for only six dozen, which costs R$4.50.

The other half of the prize was awarded to a 14-quota match made in Campinas (SP). Until yesterday, according to Caixa, ten shares had already entered the payment process as well.

The draw took place on Friday (31), just before the turn of the year, as usual. The winning dozens were 12 – 15 – 23 – 32 – 33 – 46.

In addition to the bets by Cabo Frio and Campinas, 1,712 hit the corner, and each will take R$50,861.33. Another 143,494 hit the court and will be awarded at R$ 866.88 each.

How to redeem the prize?

Winners of physical bets up to R$1,903.98 can redeem their money at any lottery outlet. Once this amount is exceeded, payment is made only at Caixa’s bank branches. For this, it is necessary to present the winning bet receipt, the official and original identity document with photo and the CPF.

Winners of online betting up to R$1,903.98 can request a transfer online, through Mercado Pago, or also at the lottery shop. It is necessary to present the printed betting slip, with a bar code, in addition to the redemption code (with six digits) generated on the Loterias Caixa website, which is valid for 24 hours.

Another option is to generate a QR Code, which is valid for an hour, and can be displayed on electronic devices such as phones and tablets.

Online bets that won an amount greater than R$1,903.98 must follow the same rules as the physical bet, and must be redeemed at a Caixa branch.

Virada Mega Awards