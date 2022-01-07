With 144 new cases, Globo issues an internal note on Covid’s explosion

In a statement distributed to employees this Thursday (6/01), TV Globo alerted to the acceleration of Covid-19 cases among employees. In recent days, the station registered 144 new infections of workers. In Journalism alone, 21 people have tested positive recently.

Most journalists infected by Covid-19 work at the station’s facilities in Rio de Janeiro. In all, there are 10 professionals. The lack of work schedules has forced the company to change the shift regime, to ensure that the teams continue to produce content for the channel’s newscasts.

At Estúdios Globo, where the network’s soap operas and programs are recorded, there are 15 infected employees. The area that concentrates the greatest number of cases, however, is Strategy and Technology, with 40 positive tests in recent days.

“With the current scenario of increase in cases, we need everyone to be very attentive to what we can do to prevent the transmission of coronavirus and its variants”, says the statement sent by Globo. The text also reinforces the prophylactic measures against contagion, reminds the importance of the company’s employees being up to date with the doses of the vaccine and provides a telephone number for employees to ask questions about the pandemic.

The message sent by the station also reveals that, since the beginning of the pandemic, Globo has registered 3,818 cases of Covid. Of these, 3,569 have already recovered. In all, according to the statement, 13 deaths were registered.

