With a new contract, Cássio could finish 2022 as the second most times to play for Corinthians | corinthians

A giant throughout his career at Corinthians, Cássio could finish 2022 even bigger in the club’s history. With a contract renewed until the end of 2024, the 34-year-old goalkeeper has the chance to end the season as the second player who most often wore Timão’s shirt.

The account is simple: Cassio has played 564 games for Corinthians from 2012 until now. He is, therefore, the second goalkeeper to act more often (Ronaldo Giovanelli, third overall, has 602 games) and the sixth overall. For comparison purposes, shirt 12 played 58 games in 2021.

Assuming that it repeats the mark, and may even surpass it, as the club plans to go further in the Libertadores than in the Copa Sudamericana last year, Cássio would reach 622 games, passing Giovanelli and Luizinho, current vice-leader, with 606, and placing second in history.

In this scenario, he would be just behind Wladimir, with 806 games in Corinthians history.

Check the ranking of players with the most matches by Corinthians:

Wladimir – 806 games Luizinho – 606 games Ronaldo Giovanelli – 602 games Ze Maria – 598 games Biro-Biro – 590 games Cassio – 564 games

– I don’t want to pass Ronaldo to discredit him or get close to Wladimir to discredit him, but it does motivate me to want to be better – admitted Cássio, in an interview with ge, last year, in particular for his 500 games at the time.

The goalkeeper has already collected other records, such as the greatest winner in Corinthians history. There are nine titles conquered from 2012 until now, with emphasis on Libertadores, unprecedented until then in the history of Alvinegra, and the Worlds, both in 2012.

He is also, for example, the player with the most games within the Neo Química Arena (219). The Corinthians player with the most games in the Brasileirão (318).

Even with another two years of his contract already guaranteed and the desire to act until he turns 40, Cássio should not have a smooth life at Corinthians in the coming seasons. The board has the desire to sign a player between the 12 shirt and 19-year-old Matheus Donelli.

That is, someone to do directly to the titleholder, after a 2021 with some disputes. One of those names is Ivan, 24 years old, current goalkeeper of Ponte Preta. Timão is interested in the player and may open negotiations soon.