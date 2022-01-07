With a new outbreak, N95 and PFF2 masks follow as the most recommended to avoid covid and flu · Jornal Midiamax

Mato Grosso do Sul is experiencing a significant increase in the number of Covid-19 and H3N2 cases. Thus, the use of more effective masks against respiratory syndromes — the PFF2, N95 models and surgical masks — are the way out to prevent the spread of viruses and the return of chaos in healthcare systems.

Use of the N95 mask (Photo: Leonardo de França / Jornal Midiamax)

Working for nearly 30 years in respiratory isolation and based on current pandemic numbers, infectious disease specialist Rodrigo Nascimento Coelho explains that the state may experience a new wave of Covid-19.

“It seems that we are about to go through another wave and it could be the new variant, the Ômicron. It did not show an increase in severity, but the transmissibility seems to be much higher”, he explained.

Dealing with Covid-19 for months, the specialist reinforces the importance of vaccination to ward off the specter of overcrowding. “We believe that a new wave should arrive in Brazil, but what we have seen is that vaccination is the main way to avoid hospitalizations”, he said.

Efficiency of masks

The expert emphasizes that biosecurity measures are still essential, being the main method to prevent contamination, along with immunization.

“Prevention measures were instituted during the height of the pandemic. Avoid agglomerations, keep your distance, use surgical masks, N95 or PFF2, avoid closed places and with great recommendation from people. It is necessary to redouble the care so that this possible wave passes and does not bring major problems. Our great fear is the return to the occupation of beds in the public and private network, and health professionals will not be able to care for the patients”, he detailed.

The specialist also explained about the level of efficiency of the masks, and the most recommended PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) for the current moment.

“The N95 mask is the same as the PFF2 are the specifications. They filter out smaller particles [muito mais do que as de tecido, já consideradas ultrapassadas no contexto atual da pandemia] and are effective for filtering micrometric particles, so they are indicated for coronaviruses. The surgery proves to be competent for the influenza virus”, he detailed.

Use of masks remains fundamental

The use of PPE is strongly recommended, as well as vaccination and social distancing. With the success of vaccines and the emergence of omicron, however, many people relaxed about its use, which is considered a rudimentary error, which caused the recurrence of infection outbreaks, as in Mato Grosso do Sul.

“I’ve been working for almost 30 years — because of my specialty — in respiratory isolation. Whether for tuberculosis, meningitis and so on, we come in with a mask. It’s not Covid-19, the precaution for some serious illnesses has been around for a long time. You come in dressed, it’s something natural. People who are going to examine Ebola-infected patients on the African continent, for example, are all dressed up”, says the infectologist, about the effectiveness and importance of PPE.

According to Coelho, the importance of EPIS is public knowledge, especially at the present time, when vaccines have reduced severe cases of covid.

“We know that this type of protection is important. People who claim that the mask is unimportant in the face of a respiratory transmitted disease have to present scientific data to contradict what science has been doing for a long time. I don’t see any scientific basis in the speech of these people who say that the mask doesn’t work”, he concludes.

