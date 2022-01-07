With a show by Patati, Santos wins the Rondoniense and guarantees classification in Copinha

Santos beat Rondoniense by scoring 3-0 in the second round of the first phase of the São Paulo Football Junior Cup. Santos’ goals at Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara (SP), were scored by Rwan Seco and Weslley Patati (twice). With the victory, Alvinegro Praiano’s Under-20 team is classified in advance of the second phase of the most important competition in the youth categories and leads group 8, with an advantage in goal difference over Railway.

And in the next round of competition, Meninos da Vila will face the hostess Ferroviária, in the dispute for the first place of group 8. The decisive confrontation is scheduled for 7:00 pm on Sunday (9) and will also feature live broadcast by Sportv.

The game

The first Santos submission that led to danger to the goal of Rondoniense came from Lucas Barbosa’s feet, in the 20th minute. The shirt 11 took a strong risk from outside the area, but stopped in a safe defense of goalkeeper Caio.

With 23 minutes played, Santos FC came to open the scoreboard at Fonte Luminosa after a quick triangulation in the intermediate. However, the assistant referee caught an irregular position from Rwan Seco, who successfully finished for the back of the net, but had his goal disallowed.

Ten minutes later, Lucas Pires hit a precise shot for Rwan Seco, who on the right of the attack dominated and risked the submission, sending the ball over the crossbar. Soon after, the 17 shirt, Fernandinho, advanced at speed on the left of the attack, dodged his marker and tried to submit. Once again, the ball landed in the hands of the opposing team’s goalkeeper.

For the second half, coach Elder Campos promoted the entries of Ed Carlos Weslley Patati. And just after four minutes, Patati advanced at speed down the left and crossed the ball towards the small area. The cross went through everyone, including Rwan Seco and Lucas Barbosa, who strained to try to push it into the goal, but without success.

Shortly after, at nine of the second half, Santos FC had a foul to charge for the attack’s left and even from a distance Lucas Pires tried to kick on goal. With great force, the ball ended up going over the goal. In the next move, Weslley Patati was knocked down in the penalty area and referee Márcio Mattos dos Santos pointed out a penalty for Santos FC. Rwan Seco went for the kick and made the ball explode on the crossbar.

But at 21 minutes, it was Rwan himself who opened the scoring at Fonte Luminosa. After Weslley Patati’s great play on speed down the left, leaving his markers behind, the ball reached Rwan Seco, who completed the cross with his chest into the back of the net.

And ten minutes from the end of regular time, Meninos da Vila increased their lead to 2-0. And this time it was Rwan who assisted his teammate, Weslley Patati. After a cross from the left, the shirt 7 went up to complete with a head into the back of the net.

With 38 minutes of the final stage, Santos FC scored 3-0 with a great goal scored again by Weslley Patati. The shirt number 7 Santos received the ball at the entrance to the area, swung in front of the markers and submitted the finish from the left corner of goalkeeper Caio, who had no chance to defend himself.

DATASHEET

SANTOS FC 3 X 0 RONDONIENSE

Location: Arena Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara (SP)

Date: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Time: 9:45 pm

Referee: Márcio Mattos dos Santos

Assistants: Fábio Rogério Baesteiro and João Messias da Silveira

Yellow Cards: (RON) Berguinho; (SFC) Jhonnathan

Goals: (SFC) Rwan Seco, at 21′ and Weslley Patati, at 35′ and 38′ in 2Q

Santos FC: Diogenes; Sandro, Derick, Jair and Lucas Pires (Andrey Quintino); Jhonnathan (Matheus Nunes), João Victor and Rwan Seco (Nycollas Lopo); Fernandinho (Ed Carlos), Lucas Barbosa (Pedrinho) and Victor Michell (Weslley Patati). Coach: Elder Campos

Rondonian: Caio; Botelho (Alexandre), Brayan, Matheus and Anderson; Ygor (Thiago), Cauã (Paulo Roberto) and Berguinho; Kauã Felipe (Carioca), Matheus and Possato. Coach: Wennedy Nery