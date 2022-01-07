With a silver look and sunglasses, Anitta exudes beauty and style on her trip to Aspen: “Beautiful”

The singer is accompanied by the influencer Gkay, who also posted her shiny look on the trip.

This Thursday, 6, anitta (28) posted on his Instagram another one of his looks on his trip to Aspen!

Accompanied by influencers Gkay (29), Lucas Guedez and Rafael Uccman (28), the singer appeared powerfully in photos wearing a silver snowsuit with red and blue accents. To complement the beautiful look, the owner of the hit girl from river wore stylish sunglasses.

In the post comments, Anitta’s fans praised the singer’s appearance. “It’s beautiful, isn’t it?”, wrote a follower. Another fan commented: “Woman, you are beautiful”.

In her stories, the singer shared images having fun in a bar in the American city. She also shared a snow skiing video with her friends who accompany her on the trip.

Anitta arrived in Aspen with her friends and her mother, Miriam Macedo (56), on January 3rd. The trip was made after the artist performed in Miley Cyrus’s New Year’s Eve special.

Gkay also shows off his look on the trip!

And this Thursday, the influencer Gkay also showed her look on Instagram! In a shiny black jumpsuit, Anitta’s friend posed for six pictures in the snow.

In the comments, several personalities reacted to the photo. The ex-BBB, Sarah Andrade (30) wrote: “Cat”. the presenter eliana (48) also commented: “Look at her”.

Several of Gkay’s followers praised the actress’ photos. “Too beautiful,” wrote one fan. “aspen is making you hotter”, commented a follower. And another fan praised the hair of the owner of Farofa da Gkay writing: “That hair was what she lacked”.

Check out the looks of Anitta and Gkay here!





