With COVID-19 on the rise, mayors ask for help from the Ministry of Health – National

UPA Leste: cases of flu, combined with the advance of micron, exponentially increased the demand for medical care in Belo Horizonte (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

The new advance of COVID-19 in Brazil, mainly because of the micron variant, worries mayors throughout the country. Governments of the main municipalities supported the sending of an official letter to the Ministry of Health asking for support to expand the number of rapid tests available and to increase the capacity for outpatient care. Amidst the rise in the number of patients with symptoms linked to Influenza, expanding the stock of anti-flu drugs is also a claim.

The office was created by the Conectar Consortium, formed last year by city halls in support of the search for vaccines against the coronavirus. The document, sent this Wednesday (5/1) to the federal government and obtained by the State of Minas, bears the signature of Gean Loureiro (DEM, future Unio Brasil), mayor of Florianpolis (SC), and president of the coalition, which brings together more than 2,000 city halls.

In the text, the group explains that the expansion of vaccination and the increase in the popular demand for a return to normality, isolation and total distance are “inviable”. The plea for more antigen tests and, also, for equipment and financial resources that allow the setting up of spaces to test possible contaminants.

“Although cities have continued to use different measures to contain the spread of the virus, rapid testing of the population is the way to identify with the necessary speed the individuals who need to be isolated and monitored”, reads in part of the document , which is addressed to the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz.

According to the mayors, medical assistance services have been more sought after because of COVID-19 and, also, the explosion in cases of flu. Although the increase in the demand for help has not, according to them, caused an increase in the number of hospitalizations, there are difficulties in supporting the demand for doctors.

“It would be important to count on the support of this Ministry for a temporary expansion in the assistance, whether in the form of professionals or physical structures to expand the capacity and capillarity of the provision of the service”, ask the government officials.

Medicine stock generates apprehension

The Conectar Consortium appealed to Sade Federal in search of copies of Oseltamivir – popularly called Tamiflu -, an antiviral drug commonly used to cure flu conditions. According to the official letter, there is already a record of lack of input at points in the public network and even in private health.

“It would be of great value to send additional stocks of the aforementioned drug or special resources so that cities can purchase supplies to deal with this increase in cases, essential for rapid treatment and resolution in its initial form, not allowing frameworks to evolve,” claims the coalition.

The consortium has several Minas Gerais city halls in its composition, such as Belo Horizonte. The Mayor of Contagem, Marlia Campos (PT), alternate member of the alliance’s Fiscal Council.