With Covid, Gusttavo Lima says he is ‘isolated to protect family’ – Entertainment

Gusttavo Lima reassured fans after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The singer, who had to cancel participation in a charity football match, stated that he is in isolation to protect his family.

“I’m fulfilling the isolation, even to protect my family. I’m fine. Everything is fine. The voice is a little choked. I’m asymptomatic, thank God. We’ll come out stronger. It’ll come out better,” said the countryman , on Instagram.

The diagnosis was confirmed through an official statement. “Balada Music announces that the artist has just tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, he will not participate, tonight, in the Solidary Football Marrone e Amigos x Fome in the city of Buriti Alegre (GO)”, he says the text released.

Andressa Suita

Andressa Suita used social media to update fans on Gusttavo Lima’s health status. Through Instagram, the digital influencer shared a video next to the heirs, Samuel and Gabriel, and informed that the singer remains isolated. “We’re fine around here. Only daddy who remains in isolation and without serious symptoms. Thank God,” he said.