With Diego Costa leaving, Atlético-MG forwards the signing of striker Fábio, MLS highlight | athletic-mg

While preparing the farewell of Diego Costa, Atlético-MG is in the market looking for a center forward and has already sent the hiring of Fábio, a Brazilian who stood out in the New York Red Bulls of MLS in 2021. The player belongs to Oeste-SP and will be purchased by Rooster.

Fábio spent the last season in the United States and did well in the local league. He scored seven goals and seven assists in 31 games, starting 26 games. The player was on loan to the NY Red Bulls until the end of last year. He has the rights linked to the team from the interior of São Paulo.

The information about the agreement with Atlético was given by journalist Jorge Nicola. THE ge he learned from sources linked to the player and to the West that the situation has really been advanced in the last few hours, and Fábio will play for the Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champions.

1 of 2 Striker Fabio was loaned to NY Red Bulls until December 2021 — Photo: Disclosure/MLS Striker Fabio was loaned to NY Red Bulls until December 2021 — Photo: Disclosure/MLS

In Serie B 2020, Fábio scored five goals in 15 games for the West, one of them including Cruzeiro, in a game for the 34th round, in January 2021

The New York Red Bulls qualified for the MLS playoffs as seventh in the Eastern Conference, and ended up losing in the regular postseason first round to the Philadelphia Union. The MLS champion was New York City

At the age of 24, Fábio had also spent a period in Japanese football, when he played for Albirex Niigata. Out of curiosity, he is managed by the same company that takes care of the career of defensive midfielder Edenilson, protagonist of Internacional, and target of Rooster.

Watch Fábio’s goal for the West against Cruzeiro