With full hospitals, Campinas will hire 163 professionals

Intense movement at the Mario Gatti Amoreiras Hospital this Wednesday morning (Photo: Luciano Claudino/Codigo19)

The City Hall of Campinas announced this Wednesday (5) that will emergency hire 163 health professionals for the Mário Gatti Network. There will be 28 doctors, 108 nursing technicians and 27 nurses.

The reason is the increased demand for patients in the units. In the justification, the City Hall stated that the

the decision for emergency contracting takes into account epidemic situations of Influenza H3N2, syncytial virus in children and the resurgence of the covid-19 pandemic caused by the omicron variant.

Since the beginning of the week, the city’s hospitals and health facilities register capacity, with situations of patients waiting standing in hospitals or even lying on the floor of health facilities.

According to the Health Department, between 7 am yesterday and 7 am this Wednesday, the Mário Gatti Network units treated 2,110 patients with respiratory syndromes, a volume almost four times greater than the daily average before the flu outbreak. Until now the vast majority of patients have mild symptoms.

THE HIRING

Authorization to hire more professionals was authorized by the mayor of Campinas, Dário Saadi (Republicans). According to the Administration, the increase in demand for care “is generating a high care burden at the doors of care for SUS users”.

“We are adopting several measures to face this situation that has also been happening in several Brazilian cities. With this effort and everyone’s understanding, we will overcome this difficulty”, said the mayor.

Nursing technicians, who were approved in a selection process held in November, will start being called from Friday. There will be 44 professionals for the emergency care units (UPAs) and 64 for the Hospital.

Early next week, Rede Mário Gatti will publish a notice for hiring doctors and nurses. There will be 18 doctors for the UPAs and 10 for the Mário Gatti Hospital, with a workload of 24 hours a week; and 27 nurses for 24 hours a week, seven for the UPAs and 20 for the Mário Gatti Hospital.

OTHER MEASURES

These contracts, according to the city hall, are part of a set of measures that have been adopted since last week, to meet the high demand of patients in the units, including additional payment for on-call staff.

“To guarantee on-call staff at the units, a decree was published at the end of December establishing that the doctors at the UPAs Anchieta, São José, Carlos Lourenço and Campo Grande will receive an emergency additional of R$ 1,004.12 for shifts performed on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays . Payment will be made until January 31 for day work (7:00 to 19:00) and night (7:00 to 7:00)”, explained the Administration.

According to the City Hall, the reorganization of care flows for people with respiratory symptoms in 67 health centers was also put into practice. All units are treated for these cases throughout the operating period.

One of them was the anticipation of the ratification of the contract with the partner entity that will be responsible for hiring doctors and professionals to work at UPA Campo Grande.

The organization will start working next Monday, January 10th, to compose the current work schedules and, on the 17th, it will fully assume the human resources at the unit. With this, 100 health professionals, 34 doctors, 17 nurses and 49 nursing technicians, who currently work at the unit, will be able to reinforce the teams of other services of the Mário Gatti Network.

Also next Monday, through an agreement in the teaching area between Rede Mário Gatti and Faculdade São Leopoldo Mandic, the emergency care units Carlos Lourenço, São José and Campo Grande will now have students and tutors of the course of medicine.

At UPA Carlos Lourenço, they will be a preceptor in the field of clinical medicine and four students. At Campo Grande, there will be a preceptor in clinical medicine and four students and a preceptor in pediatrics and four students.

At UPA São José, they will be a preceptor in pediatrics and four students, and at UPA Anchieta/Metropolitana, through an agreement with Unicamp, they will be a preceptor in clinic and one in pediatrics, with four students in each specialty.