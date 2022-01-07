With intense demand for SUS, the Covid test costs up to R$ 450 in the private network in Campo Grande · Jornal Midiamax

Campo Grande Testing Center and health units have received intense demand for Covid-19 testing this week. As in the public network, demand has been great in private networks, where tests reach R$ 450.

As found the Mediamax Newspaper, the test found ‘most affordable’ in the private network was the rapid test, the antigen, carried out for R$ 120 in a diagnostic clinic. The rapid test can also be found for R$150 at another clinic.

Considered the “gold standard” or “reference standard”, RT-PCR is the test that identifies the virus and confirms the virus. The price ranges from R$ 240 to R$ 450. There are establishments that pay in installments and there is no need to make an appointment, it is only on a first-come, first-served basis.

In Campo Grande, the test is also offered in pharmacies. In the network, it is possible to schedule the exam on the internet. In some units, all hours are filled until at least Saturday (8). Next week, some units already appear with many busy schedules. The report tried to contact by phone to determine the value, but calls were not answered.

Check out the list:

Vacinne Care: R$ 285 (blood sample test)

LabSaude: BRL 450 and BRL 150 (quick test)

Bioclinical: BRL 240 (RT-PCR) and BRL 120 (quick test)

Labminei: R$ 300 (RT-PCR).

Intense search for tests

The Testing Center, located on Rua Barão do Rio Branco, near Praça do Rádio Clube, in Campo Grande, distributed nearly 200 tickets in less than an hour of service. Due to the great demand, the person responsible for the site, nurse Lina Ribeiro, reinforced once again that the population can also seek care in 72 health units, distributed in 7 regions of the city.

“Here it opens at 7:00 am and today we have already distributed 192 passwords, until 7:45 am. Yesterday, during the day, there were 630 passwords. It is necessary to clarify, once again, that the population can also seek assistance at health centers. They are also doing Covid tests there. In the case of the Influenza test, it is only done if the person is hospitalized at the health center or is suspected of having H3N2”, explained Ribeiro.

As the nurse, the passwords will be distributed until 14:00 and then the service continues on demand. “We will serve everyone until the end, with free demand. We organized two rooms here and we are dividing people”, he said.

Stocking takes place from the beginning of the week

Long queue, with people standing and sitting in the square and in front of the Testing Center. This is the scenario, since the beginning of the week, of those who sought care at the location and waited up to four hours to perform the Covid-19 test. The number of young people and whoever passes by the place says that it is “looking like Enem’s test day”.

On Tuesday afternoon (4), the capacity was already large, with 150% increase in demand for tests and waiting line that arrived at 4h.

“Many people stop going to health centers and this ends up generating overcrowding. There it is empty and the demand here increases too much. Before Christmas, it was empty and, soon after, it increased every day and it grew even more after New Year’s Eve, then it started to explode with people”, he commented.

The report received several complaints, however, that tests at the posts were scarce or non-existent. Questioned by the report, the press office of Sesau (Municipal Health Department) reinforced that the municipality has a daily capacity of 2,000 tests, including the Testing Center and 72 health units, distributed in 7 regions.

Sesau also commented that the test is recommended only for symptomatic patients and who are between the first and eighth day of symptom.