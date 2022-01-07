With Jailson out of the plans, Ronaldo aims to hire a Palmeiras goalkeeper to replace Fábio

Since the day Ronaldo Fenômeno decided to take action and buy Cruzeiro for 400 million reais, a lot has changed at the club. First, director Anderson Barros and coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo were dismissed immediately. Soon after, some athletes, who were hired by the former coach, had their contracts terminated.

And last Wednesday night (5), Cruzeiro’s new management made a big decision: Ronaldo and Paulo André chose to close a 17-year history between Raposa and goalkeeper Fábio, who was close to reaching the historic mark 1000 games by the institution. It is worth remembering that on his Instagram, the archer stated that he was willing to enter the new reality imposed by the directors to end his career at the club he loves. However, this was not met and now the top hats are on the market in search of a new archer.

That’s because not even Jailson is guaranteed to stay on Cruzeiro. Last Wednesday night (5), the goalkeeper deleted the photo when it was announced by the Minas Gerais club on his Instagram. According to the portal supersports, of Minas Gerais, the archer must soon break his bond with the institution. With that, the Celeste team has only Lucas Fonseca for the position.

To have another more experienced goalkeeper in their squad, Paulo André and Ronaldo are looking to hire Vinicius Silvestre, from Palmeiras. The archer did very well in Verdão’s last games at Brasileirão last year, but with the arrival of Marcelo Lomba, he should once again run out of space.

Before thinking about Vinícius Silvestre, Cruzeiro thought about hiring goalkeeper Ronaldo, ex-Vitoria, but the goalkeeper ended up closing with Atlético Goianiense and frustrated Ronaldo and company’s plans.